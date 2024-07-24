The week’s bestselling books, July 28
Hardcover fiction
1. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.
3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.
4. The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman (Viking: $35) A new take on the Arthurian legend from the Magicians trilogy author.
5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
6. The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness (Ballantine Books: $32) The fifth novel in the All Souls series featuring scholar and witch Diana Bishop and vampire geneticist Matthew de Clermont.
7. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.
8. A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An action-packed tale of high-stakes international intrigue.
9. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.
3. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.
4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.
7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
8. Miss May Does Not Exist by Carrie Courogen (St. Martin’s Press: $30) A biography of director, actor and writer Elaine May, one of America’s greatest comic geniuses.
9. We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay by Gary Janetti (Harper: $28) The television writer-producer (“Family Guy,” “Will & Grace”) takes us with him on travels across the globe.
10. Inventing Paradise by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica Press: $30) An exploration of the rise of Los Angeles through six influential figures: Phineas Banning, Harrison Gray Otis, Henry Huntington, Harry Chandler, William Mulholland and Moses Sherman.
Paperback fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
2. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)
3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
4. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)
5. The Exchange by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)
6. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
7. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $18)
8. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)
9. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
4. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Fumi Nakamura (Illus.) (Milkweed Editions: $20)
7. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $17)
8. Become What You Are by Alan Watts (Shambhala: $19)
9. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Vintage: $17)
10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
