The week’s bestselling books, July 28

Hardcover fiction

1. Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $30) A social satire on the wild legacy of trauma and inheritance.

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondacks summer camp.

4. The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman (Viking: $35) A new take on the Arthurian legend from the Magicians trilogy author.

5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

6. The Black Bird Oracle by Deborah Harkness (Ballantine Books: $32) The fifth novel in the All Souls series featuring scholar and witch Diana Bishop and vampire geneticist Matthew de Clermont.

7. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper: $27) A hilarious story of a family summer vacation full of secrets, lunch and learning to let go.

8. A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An action-packed tale of high-stakes international intrigue.

9. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

3. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster: $30) The host of HBO’s “Real Time” has written a vivisection of American life, politics and culture.

4. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

6. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

8. Miss May Does Not Exist by Carrie Courogen (St. Martin’s Press: $30) A biography of director, actor and writer Elaine May, one of America’s greatest comic geniuses.

9. We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay by Gary Janetti (Harper: $28) The television writer-producer (“Family Guy,” “Will & Grace”) takes us with him on travels across the globe.

10. Inventing Paradise by Paul Haddad (Santa Monica Press: $30) An exploration of the rise of Los Angeles through six influential figures: Phineas Banning, Harrison Gray Otis, Henry Huntington, Harry Chandler, William Mulholland and Moses Sherman.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

4. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

5. The Exchange by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)

6. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

7. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $18)

8. The Secret History by Donna Tartt (Vintage: $18)

9. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

4. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Fumi Nakamura (Illus.) (Milkweed Editions: $20)

7. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $17)

8. Become What You Are by Alan Watts (Shambhala: $19)

9. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Vintage: $17)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)