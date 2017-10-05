Harvey Weinstein to take a leave of absence in the wake of report over sexual harassment claims

Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his eponymous film company after the publication of a news report detailing decades of sexual harassment accusations against him.

The article, published by the New York Times on Thursday, said that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment.

The allegations were levied by actresses including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, and former employees of Weinstein Co. and the executive’s former company, Miramax.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Weinstein, 65, reiterated some comments made to the New York Times, apologizing for behavior “with colleagues in the past [that] has caused a lot of pain” and said he would take a leave to deal with his issues “head on.”

“I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words,” said Weinstein, who also cited a lyric by rapper Jay-Z about needing to be a better person and added that he has already changed his behavior. “Trust me, this isn't an overnight process. I've been trying to do this for 10 years and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.”

Weinstein, a powerhouse in the indie film world who co-founded Miramax in 1979, is known for producing, alongside brother Bob, Academy-Award-winning films, including “Shakespeare in Love” and major hits such as “Chicago,” which grossed more than $300 million worldwide.

The brothers sold Miramax to Walt Disney Co. in 1993. They left Miramax 12 years later and went on to found their namesake company.

In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said that her client denied many of the accusations in the New York Times article “as patently false.” Bloom said that Weinstein had asked her to perform a “comprehensive review of his company’s policies and practices regarding women in the workplace.”

Representatives for Judd and McGowan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. CAPTION In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert." Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert."

daniel.miller@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanielNMiller