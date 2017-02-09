Mike Tirico is taking over for Bob Costas as NBC's Olympics host

NBC’s longtime Olympics host Bob Costas is handing the torch to Mike Tirico for the 2018 Winter Games, the network announced Thursday.

Tirico will debut as the prime-time host for the network with the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, ending a run for Costas that began in 1992.

Costas, 64, said in a statement that it was his choice to leave the job after 11 Olympic Games. He will continue to appear on NBC Sports and NBC News programs.

“It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me,” he said.

Tirico, 50, joined NBC Sports last July after a long career at ESPN that included play-by-play for “Monday Night Football.” He was the daytime host of NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage in Rio last year and served as host of the network's pregame show for “Sunday Night Football.”

“Bob Costas and the Olympics has been one of the greatest pairings in sports broadcasting history, and there isn’t anyone better suited to inherit his mantle than Mike Tirico,” said Jim Bell, NBC Olympics’ president for production and programming. “Mike’s natural gifts as a broadcaster and passion for storytelling are just two reasons he is the perfect choice to host the biggest, most distinguished sports event in the world.”

In 2011, NBC agreed to pay $4.38 billion to the International Olympic Committee for the rights to broadcast the Games in the U.S. through 2020. The deal was extended through 2032 for another $7.75 billion.

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

ALSO

SpaceX faces 4 crucial missions this year

Garlic farm will pay workers $15 an hour, fending off a labor shortage

Viacom's new CEO pushes turnaround plan for Paramount and MTV: 'I look under the hood'

UPDATES:

8:02 a.m.: This post was updated with additional background.

This post was originally published at 7:35 a.m.