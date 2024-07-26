Photos: Paris is the backdrop for a colorful Olympics opening ceremony

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The ceremony is underway and American audiences can watch live on NBC or Peacock. The ceremony will be hosted by NBC commentator Mike Tirico, singer Kelly Clarkson and former NFL player Peyton Manning — all three of whom are decidedly not French. Join Times writers Mary McNamara and Meredith Blake as they weigh in on the audacious spectacle.
