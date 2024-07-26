Advertisement
California

Photos: Paris is the backdrop for a colorful Olympics opening ceremony

A light show is projected from the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Wire Services
 and Wally Skalij
The ceremony is underway and American audiences can watch live on NBC or Peacock. The ceremony will be hosted by NBC commentator Mike Tirico, singer Kelly Clarkson and former NFL player Peyton Manning — all three of whom are decidedly not French. Join Times writers Mary McNamara and Meredith Blake as they weigh in on the audacious spectacle.

Floriane Issert, an officer of the National Gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag in Paris during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Zinedine Zidane, former French soccer player and manager, carries the Olympic torch.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Team Greece, as is tradition, was the first group of athletes to appear during the parade of nations, this time held on the River Seine.
(Ricardo Mazalan / Associated Press)
Members of the Team USA wave as they travel along the Seine River.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Team Finland shows its colors during the boat parade.
(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
(Aurelien Morissard / Associated Press)
Lady Gaga performs during the ceremony.
(Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
The French tri-colors provide a backdrop in smoke along the Seine River.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)
Coco Gauff and Lebron James carry the flag for Team USA.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Spectators with various international flags cheer from their balconies.
(Carl de Souza / Pool Photo via Associated Press)
Performers and models on a catwalk erected along the Passerelle Debilly bridge on the Seine River.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Eiffel Tower and Olympic rings are illuminated for the Games, which go through Aug. 11.
(Loic Venance / Pool Photo via Associated Press)
Spanish athletes David Vega, left, and Noemi Romero kiss during the opening ceremony.
(Violeta Santos Moura / Pool Photo via Associated Press)
Egyptian athletes leap on a rainy night in Paris.
(Andy Wong / Associated Press)
A Canadian athlete reacts while participating in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
(Andy Wong / Associated Press)
A musician takes a photo during the opening ceremony.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower as the Olympic rings are illuminate.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

