No more Tahiti time for Colin Jost: Comedian’s 2024 Olympics gig ends after injuries

Comedian Colin Jost, who helped cover surfing in Tahiti at the 2024 Olympics, “stayed longer than originally planned,” according to NBC.

Colin Jost has left his 2024 Olympics post behind, after his gig in Tahiti resulted in multiple health concerns.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian reportedly resigned from his surfing correspondent duties before the events on the French Polynesian island came to an end Wednesday. Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam filled in for Jost at NBC’s request, according to Reuters.

According to NBC, Jost had stayed “longer that originally planned” and the surfing competition was delayed due to weather. Jost “had a great time, and everyone was thrilled with his coverage from Tahiti,” a source familiar with NBC’s Olympics coverage said in a statement.

The “Weekend Update” anchor touched down in Tahiti prior to the Games’ opening ceremony on July 26, but his time at the popular vacation spot quickly became anything but paradise. Within his first days reporting for Olympics duty, Jost had injured his left foot on the island’s coral reefs.

“You know it’s going great when you’ve been to the Olympic medical tent more than any of the athletes,” he captioned an Instagram photo shared last week. The photo showed three of Jost’s toes wrapped in bandages.

During his Olympics coverage, Jost also shared that his foot had become infected and “hasn’t improved.” He told “Primetime in Paris” host and sports commentator Mike Tirico last week he was also dealing with an ear infection.

“I’m now on three different medications, four if you count piña coladas. ... My new goal by the time I leave here is to have as many infections as there are Olympic events,” he joked during a broadcast, according to a clip shared on social media.

Despite Jost’s very public account of his various ailments, it’s unclear whether the health concerns were a factor in his reportedly unexpected departure. A representative for Jost did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

“Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” Jost joked in an Instagram post shared Tuesday amid various surfing semifinal and final events.

As of Thursday, France leads the total medal count for surfing at the 2024 Olympics with four prizes, including a gold for surfer Kauli Vaast. The United States has earned two medals in surfing, including one gold by surfer Caroline Marks.

The 2024 Olympic Games, which has been a star-studded event, will conclude with the closing ceremony on Sunday at the Stade de France.