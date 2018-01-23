Mosheh Oinounou will succeed Steve Capus as executive producer of 'CBS Evening News'

CBS News is making an executive producer change at its evening newscast with anchor Jeff Glor.
The network announced Tuesday that Steve Capus will leave the flagship broadcast in several weeks. He will be succeeded by Mosheh Oinounou, who managed the launch of the network's 24-hour online streaming news service CBSN.
The move is part of the network's effort to further integrate its evening newscast into the streaming service. Glor was an anchor on CBSN when it first launched and worked closely with Oinounou.
"An entrepreneur in our newsroom, Mosheh was part of the launch leadership of CBSN, streaming our coverage to all devices on every significant platform," CBS News President David Rhodes said in a memo to staff. "Mosheh's digital experience and creativity will help make the 'CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor' an important part of the future of news."
Glor, a 10-year veteran of the news division, took over the anchor chair of "CBS Evening News" in December. Networks typically change executive producers when there is a change in front of the camera.
Oinounou, 35, joined CBS News in 2011 after stints at Bloomberg Television and Fox News.
Capus, 54, has been executive producer of "CBS Evening News" since May 2014, during Scott Pelley's tenure as anchor. Before joining CBS, Capus served as president of NBC News for eight years and is a former executive producer of "NBC Nightly News."
Capus, who also holds the title executive editor at CBS News, told his staff that he will consider other opportunities at the network.
"Now that Jeff is successfully launched, it's time to hand over the reins," Capus said in an email. "In the coming weeks, I will begin work on my next chapters. Regardless of whether those chapters are written here at CBS or elsewhere, I'm looking forward to new endeavors."
"CBS Evening News" has trailed "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir" and "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" in the ratings for the past decade. In the fourth quarter of 2017, CBS' broadcast averaged 6.6 million viewers for its news cast, compared to 8.9 million for ABC and 8.5 million for NBC.
CBS recently began streaming its evening newscast on CBSN at 7 p.m. PT.
