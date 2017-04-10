California Inc.: Coachella is ready to rock — and generate oodles of cash

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the Los Angeles Times Business Section.

Wall Street returns to business Monday after last week’s U.S. missile strike on Syria and the latest economic kick in the teeth. We learned Friday that job growth slowed sharply last month, tumbling to its lowest level in nearly a year. The U.S. economy added just 98,000 net new jobs, a little more than half of what analysts had expected. The figure was well off the 219,000 positions created in February.

Up in the air: What is the nation’s best airline? One respected measure is the annual Airline Quality Rating report, which comes out Monday. The ratings assess on-time performance, denied boardings, mishandled bags and customer complaints. The rankings are produced by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Wichita State University and are based on U.S. Department of Transportation data. For the last four years, the top airline has been California-based Virgin America.

Life in the sprawl: The Urban Land Institute is sponsoring a forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday to address the question “How can L.A. grow ‘up’ without pushing people out?” Urban Marketplace 2017 will feature political and industry leaders discussing such topics as housing, Metro Rail, downtown development, driverless cars and balancing growth with the environment. The opening speaker will be L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Reef exhibit space, 1933 S. Broadway.

Fast pitches: Start-up companies aiming to serve the needs of people over 50 will have a chance to woo investors at AARP’s sixth annual Innovation50+ conference on Wednesday and Thursday in Mountain View. The second half of each day will feature pitch competitions with 10 healthcare technology and 10 financial companies. Each company has just 3 minutes to pitch itself to a panel of industry judges, including venture capitalists and investors focused on healthcare and finance.

Music and money: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival opens Friday, bringing a flood of music lovers and their cash to Indio and other cities in the desert valley. Coachella and its sister country music event, Stagecoach, are estimated to bring in over $700 million to the area. Daily attendance during the six days of the pop festival, held on successive weekends, reaches nearly 100,000 people. This year, the festival is headlined by Lady Gaga, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

Auto show: On Friday, the 117th New York International Auto Show opens. More than 1,000 vehicles will be displayed at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan at the event that runs through April 23. BMW will show off its latest line of hybrid plug-ins, Mercedes-Benz will unveil three new models, and Honda will reveal a version of its Civic that it calls "the fastest, most powerful Honda ever sold in America.”

Monday’s Business section looks at Wal-Mart’s aggressive (albeit belated) efforts to expand its e-commerce horizons. With nearly a half-trillion dollars in annual sales and 4,700 U.S. stores, Wal-Mart has been buying online retailers, slashing shipping rates and rolling out new ways for in-store customers to do more of their shopping at Walmart.com and its other websites. While traditional U.S. in-store retailing is growing less than 2% a year, forcing many retailers to close stores, e-commerce is growing 16% annually. Wal-Mart doesn’t want Amazon dining solo at that table.

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Rent control: A state bill that would let cities expand rent control has been put on hold for a year by its author amid fierce opposition from landlords. The proposal from Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) would repeal the landmark Costa-Hawkins Act, a 1995 law that barred rent caps on single-family homes and apartments built after that year. Bloom said legislative timelines won’t allow time for “thoughtful consideration and comment” from all groups affected by a “significant change to California law.”

Twitter tiff: The Trump administration has rescinded a demand that Twitter share information about a user who has criticized the president. Twitter received an administrative order to turn over records nearly a month ago, but said it refused to do so without evidence the information was crucial to a criminal investigation. After the government reportedly failed to provide such justification and refused to drop the demand, the San Francisco company launched a preemptive strike by suing the Trump administration.

Consumer agency: The chairman of a powerful House Financial Services Committee welcomed the nation’s top consumer financial watchdog to a hearing last week by expressing surprise he showed up — and hoping he never does so again.The nearly five hours of questioning endured by Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, marked a new level of hostility in the sharply partisan battle over the agency’s future.

Trouble at Fox: Big-name advertisers including BMW, Lexus and Allstate pulled their spots in response to revelations that $13 million was paid to women who accused Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. Advocacy groups called on Fox News to fire the combative commentator. The advertiser defection compounds woes faced by parent 21st Century Fox and the news network, which has been hit by multiple claims from women alleging mistreatment.