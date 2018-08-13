California Inc.: Hopes riding high for 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Monday’s Business section pays a visit to a family testing out Waymo’s driverless-car technology. Waymo’s Early Rider program in the Phoenix area is the furthest along among the company’s 25 test cities. The Google offshoot has logged more than 8 million miles in fully autonomous mode and is now starting to test cars in Phoenix with no backup safety driver behind the wheel. If the public launch is successful, Waymo would be the first autonomous ride-hailing business.