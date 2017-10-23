Treasury report slams consumer bureau in latest salvo over arbitration rule

The Treasury Department on Monday issued a report critical of a pending federal rule that would limit the use of forced arbitration by financial firms, calling it flawed and a giveaway to class-action attorneys.

The report is the latest salvo in an ongoing fight over the rule, opposed by the finance industry and many Republicans in Congress. The House of Representatives has already voted to scrap the rule, and the Senate has about a month to do the same before a key deadline.

The report says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which finalized the rule in July, did not properly consider a handful of issues and that it should not be able to limit the use of arbitration agreements.

Under the rule, banks could still demand arbitration in individual matters but would not be able to block class-action cases — something many institutions now prohibit through contract clauses that require customers to handle all disputes in private arbitration.

The Treasury report said the bureau’s analysis of how arbitration clauses are used did not reasonably find that banning such agreements would be in the public interest or benefit consumers. It also said the rule often runs counter to the findings of an arbitration study the bureau compiled in 2015.

That study, the report said, found that most consumers get little if any relief from class-action settlements and could get more in private arbitration even if most consumers don’t go that route.

The rule also has been criticized by Treasury official Keith Noreika, acting comptroller of the currency, who this summer asked the CFPB to delay implementing the new rule over concerns that it would threaten the health of the nation’s biggest banks.

Scott Pearson, a partner at law firm Ballard Spahr who represents financial services firms, said the report could be aimed at pushing the Senate to scrap the rule — or serve as a justification for terminating CFPB Director Richard Cordray, an Obama appointee.

He said the report essentially argues the CFPB ignored its responsibilities and mandate when it issued the rule.

“The study the CFPB did does not support the rule the CFPB issued,” he said. “They were going to interpret their study in a way that allowed them to do what they were going to do anyway. That’s not what they were supposed to do.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who supports the arbitration rule, said the Treasury report “cherry-picked arguments” and that the CFPB’s 2015 arbitration study “demonstrates that hard-working Americans benefit when they get their day in court.”

