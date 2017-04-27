United Airlines settles with Dr. David Dao, the passenger dragged from a plane

United Airlines has settled with Dr. David Dao over the injuries he received when he was dragged off one of the airline’s planes earlier this month, Dao's attorneys announced Thursday.

Under the terms reached by the airline and Dao, the amount of the settlement will remain confidential, according to the lawyers.

Dao’s attorneys have said he suffered a broken nose and a concussion and lost two front teeth during the April 9 incident, which was recorded on video that went viral worldwide. The video showed airport police at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport dragging a limp Dao off the crowded plane after he refused to give up his seat to make room for airline employees.

United and its chief executive, Oscar Munoz, have apologized repeatedly — but not quickly enough to stem a flood of criticism. The airline announced a slew of policy changes Thursday in response to the outcry. Pledges included limiting the use of law enforcement on planes, not forcing passengers who are already seated to give up their seats, and offering up to $10,000 to passengers who give up their seats voluntarily.

“Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers,” Dao attorney Thomas Demetrio said in a statement.

Demetrio also praised Munoz for the prompt settlement.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” Demetrio said in the statement. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others.”

