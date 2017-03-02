Actor Adam Sinclair lists charming Spanish home in Culver City for sale

Actor Adam Sinclair of the TV show “Rizzoli and Isles” has listed his duplex in Culver City for sale at $1.898 million.

Built in 1925, the Spanish-style house took a star turn earlier this decade when it appeared as a brick-by-brick rendering in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops.” Scenes from the 2007 film comedy “Superbad” were also filmed on the same street.

Tucked behind hedges and camellia bushes, the character-filled home has arched doorways, a clay-tiled roof and double-hung windows in keeping with the original style.

The Culver City duplex, built in the 1920s, was featured in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops." (Redfin) (Redfin)

Within the 1,562 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, three bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen has been updated with a farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry and creative space-saving features such as ladder shelving. Wooden pocket doors extend the living space outdoors.

A second unit sits across the grounds and has another bedroom and bathroom. The two-car garage has been updated as an entertaining area and has beamed ceilings and barn-style doors.

Fruit trees, palms and mature landscaping fill the grounds.

Isabel Velez of Redfin holds the listing.

Sinclair, 39, bought the house more than a decade ago for $920,000. He is currently writing and producing a television series based on his experiences living in the neighborhood.

The actor’s other credits include the film “Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj” (2006) and the TV series “24: Live Another Day.” He will appear in the upcoming film “The Vicar’s Wife,” due out later this year.

