‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ producer seeks $1.378 million for cozy Los Feliz cottage

Television writer-producer Bruce McCoy has listed his longtime home in the desirable Oaks section of Los Feliz for sale at $1.378 million.

Set up from the street and reached by a private driveway, the 1949 cottage weds vintage modernist details with updated interiors. Features include Douglas fir wood floors, beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. The walls have been whitewashed for a clean aesthetic, while a library wall spans the length of the living and dining areas.

The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances. The master suite has a view of downtown Los Angeles. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom in all.

The 1949-built cottage in Los Feliz sits on a hilltop lot of slighly more than a third of an acre. (Jason Agron) (Jason Agron)

Lush landscaping and mature trees fill more than a third of an acre of grounds. Decking centers on the surrounding treetops and cityscape.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

McCoy has writing and producing credits that include the sketch comedy series “MadTV,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award. He has served as a consulting producer for the reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as the spinoff series “RuPaul’s Drag U” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

He bought the house a decade ago for $990,000, public records show.

