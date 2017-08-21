Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons drops $10.9 million on new Bel-Air home

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has found a new spot to spend his offseasons, buying a home in Bel-Air for $10.9 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment on the deal.

The modern farmhouse, developed by Justin Barth of Barth Partners, was completed this year and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in more than 9,100 square feet of living space.

Features of note include dark wood floors, contemporary ironwork and five fireplaces. The family room is equipped with a wine cellar, wet bar and bi-folding doors that lead to patio space and a fire pit. A center-island kitchen, living and dining rooms and a den are among the other common areas.

The newly built farmhouse-style home sits on about an acre in Bel-Air. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

The master suite has a boutique-inspired closet.

Lawn and pavers surround the swimming pool in the backyard. The zero-edge pool has a baja deck, a spa and color-changing LED lighting.

The property had been listed for $12.5 million, records show.

Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Farrah Aldjufrie and Melissa Platt of the Agency represented the buyer.

Parsons, 28, last offseason agreed to a four-year maximum contract with Memphis worth a reported $94 million. The 6-foot-10 forward battled injuries in his first season with the Grizzlies and finished the year with averages of 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games.

