'Fuller House' star Dave Coulier seeks a buyer for updated Encino home

Dave Coulier, known for playing Uncle Joey Gladstone on the sitcoms “Full House” and “Fuller House,” has listed his home in Encino for sale at $1.959 million.

The ranch-style house, built in 1947 and originally known as Lindley Farm, sits on a leafy lot of more than a third of an acre with a garden entry, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool.

The 3,975 square feet of updated living space, which combines classic details with contemporary elements, features beamed ceilings, brickwork and hardwood floors. The vaulted-ceiling living room has a fireplace and a wall of built-ins. In the kitchen, black countertops and hardware provide visual contrast against white cabinetry.

The updated ranch-style house, built in 1947, sits on more than a third of an acre in Encino.

Walls of windows take in garden views in the master suite, which has a sitting room and a soaking tub. There are six bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office.

Coulier, 58, previously served as host of “The New America’s Funniest Home Videos” and has done voice-over work for the shows “Robot Chicken” and “Muppet Babies.” In addition to acting, he is also a performing stand-up comic.

He bought the property in 2001 for $990,000, according to public records.

Angela Bond of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

