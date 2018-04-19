For Ellen Pompeo, this 1920s Spanish villa in Hollywood Hills is history

Ellen Pompeo, who stars on "Grey's Anatomy," is asking $2.795 million for a 1920s Spanish-style villa in the Hollywood Hills. In case you are wondering, that's just a rounding error in her checkbook. In January, the highly paid actress signed a $20-million contract with ABC.
Set above the street on a nearly quarter-acre elevated lot, the house retains its 1923 character with graceful arches, balconies, columns and a red tile roof. Views take in the surrounding city and hillsides.
The restored and updated 2,456 square feet of living space includes an entry, a two-story living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Pavers and wood floors run throughout. A veranda expands the living space out of doors.
A heated salt-water swimming pool fills one side of the property. A detached two-car garage sits at street level. Fruit and olive trees complete the grounds.
Pompeo, 48, is known for her long-running role as Dr. Meredith Grey on the medical drama show. Among her film credits are "Catch Me If You Can" (2002), "Old School" (2003) and "Life of the Party" (2005).
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, is the listing agent.
Twitter: @laurenebeale