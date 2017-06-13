Formula One champ Jenson Button zips into Brentwood with home purchase

Jenson Button has found a new spot to park it.

The Formula One racing driver with McLaren-Honda has bought a home in Brentwood for $6.1 million, public records show.

Set behind gates and hedges, the Cape Cod-style two-story was reimagined for indoor-outdoor living. Pocketing walls of glass open to the backyard, bringing in lush landscaping and views of the swimming pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen complete with bar top sits adjacent to the pool.

The Brentwood home, remodeled in 2015, features pocketing glass doors, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Within nearly 4,800 square feet of interior space is a living room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a dining room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and an updated bath.

Wrap-around balconies create additional space on the second floor.

The property was most recently listed for $6.35 million, property records show. In April, based on 28 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $3.083 million, down half a percent year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Michael Hiatt and Molly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Button, 37, has appeared in more than 300 F1 races, making 50 podium finishes and winning 15 Grand Prix events. In 2009, the British driver won the Formula One World Championship while driving for Brawn GP.

He is signed with McLaren-Honda through the 2018 season.

