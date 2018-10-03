Advertisement

John Lautner’s Boykoff remodel comes up for sale in Bel-Air

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Oct 03, 2018 | 7:15 AM
A Bel-Air home that architect John Lautner remodeled for late basketball player and bit actor Harry Boykoff is for sale at $2.475 million. (Adam Latham / Bel Air Photography)

The Boykoff residence, a Bel-Air home extensively remodeled by noted architect John Lautner, has come up for sale at $2.475 million.

The multilevel house, which was originally built in the 1950s, is named for longtime owners Harry and Bea Boykoff. Harry Boykoff, who died in 2001 at 78, was a star basketball player at St. John’s who went on to play professionally for the Waterloo Hawks, Boston Celtics and Tri-Cities Blackhawks.

Following his playing career, Boykoff had a number of bit parts in various television shows and movies.

The couple commissioned Lautner to do a renovation of the home in the mid-1980s. Completed in 1986, the project included a total remodel of the kitchen, bathrooms, carport and landscaping. The floor plan was also reworked to maximize views that, on a clear day, extend from city to ocean.

On the main floor, the home includes an open living and dining area, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights bring natural light into the common areas. The chrome cabinetry in the kitchen is a holdover from Lautner’s project.

A lower-level bonus/media room, which has another bathroom, provides additional living space.

Outside, a wide swath of deck space overlooks a swimming pool. Gardens and mature trees complete the grounds.

Clifford Rowe and Andrea Tzadik of Douglas Elliman of California hold the listing.

