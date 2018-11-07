Model Kymberly Marciano unloads Beverly Hills abode for $12 million

Kymberly Marciano, model and ex-wife of Guess clothing brand co-founder Paul Marciano, has dealt her French Country-style home in the 90210 for $12 million.
The buyers are former professional hockey player Paul Skjodt and his wife, philanthropist Cindy Simon Skjodt. Her father, Melvin Simon, bought the Indiana Pacers in 1983 with his brother Herb.
Set at the end of a cul-de-sac in the guard-gated Summit community, the property takes in views of the city, canyon and ocean from its promontory perch. The house, built in 1988, pairs formal living spaces with modern touch-ups.
Off the limestone-splashed foyer, there’s a formal dining room and an expansive living room with a wet bar. The 7,405-square-foot floor plan also holds a family room with French doors and a fireplace, as well as a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook.
Lined with hardwood, the master suite expands to dual closets, an office and a private balcony. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in total.
Stone mixes with grass in the backyard, which holds a covered lounge, dining area, pool, spa and sports court. The grounds total roughly half an acre.
Marc Noah and Victoria Risko of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Marc J. Robinson of Keller Williams Beverly Hills represented the buyers.
Marciano first listed the home in July for $12.299 million, records show.