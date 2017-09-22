Mary Hart and Burt Sugarman list highrise digs in downtown L.A. for $7.9 million

Television host Mary Hart and her husband, producer Burt Sugarman, have put their condominium at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live back on the market at $7.9 million.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence, which the couple renovated and customized, had been listed earlier this year for as much as $8.8 million.

Within the 4,170 square feet of interior space is an open living and dining room area, an office and a center-island kitchen. Flat-screen televisions fill the back wall of the den/media room. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every room take in city and ocean views.

The master suite, reached by automatic sliding doors, is equipped with his and hers wardrobes and electronic blackout shades. A whirlpool tub in the master bath is also automated.

The customized unit at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,200 square feet of living space. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

A pair of covered parking spaces are included with the unit. Building amenities include access to a rooftop swimming pool and fitness center as well as concierge, security and valet services.

Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group and Alex LiMandri of Big Block Realty hold the listing.

Hart, 66, hosted “Entertainment Tonight” from 1982 to 2011 and holds the Guinness world record for longest serving entertainment news host. Earlier this year she received a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys.

Sugarman, 78, is known for producing game shows such as “Celebrity Sweepstakes,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “The Newlywed Game” and the late-night music show “The Midnight Special.” Among his film credits is “Kiss Me Goodbye” (1982), “Extremities” (1986) and the Oscar-nominated drama “Children of a Lesser God” (1986).

They bought the unit four years ago for $3.8 million, record show.

