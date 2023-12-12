The Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is closing its doors in January.

The Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles will close its doors at the end of January.

The hotel announced the move Tuesday in a statement on Instagram, confirming that the downtown L.A. hot spot “will cease operations soon.”

“There’s no place like this place. We could fill a library with our love for Los Angeles and, in particular, 929 S. Broadway — our magical home, which was really yours. The Spanish Gothic-style rooftop crown, a beacon — summoning mavericks, mystics, sun-seekers and four-on-the-floor dancers. Since 2014, you’ve answered the call with fervor and feeling and so much love.

“It’s been an honor to inhabit these hallowed halls and The Theatre for ten golden years, which feels as good a run as any. We hope to be back before long and leave remembering something Mary Pickford, metaphorical matriarch of Ace DTLA, said: The future is yet in your power. . . Thank you Los Angeles, and goodnight.”

The trendy downtown spot opened in 2014, housed in the refurbished Spanish Gothic 1920s-era former California Petroleum Building in downtown L.A. It was purchased by a Maryland real estate investment trust for $103 million in 2015, but the 182-room hotel near the intersection of Broadway and Olympic Boulevard continued to be operated by Ace Hotel Group — a brand that’s gone global in the last decade. First a chic Seattle brand, it expanded and opened locations in Palm Springs, New Orleans, New York City, as well as destinations abroad in Kyoto, Japan; Toronto, Canada; and Sydney, Australia.

Film luminaries Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin and D.W. Griffith built the 13-story United Artists building at 927 S. Broadway in 1927. It held offices for rent and a theater where United Artists pictures debuted, starting with Pickford’s film “My Best Girl.”

The 1,600-seat theater was restored and has recently housed acts ranging from comedy to musical performances including DJs and holiday shows.

“The owners of the building that houses Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, as well as The Theatre at Ace DTLA, have recently elected to convert the property to a limited-service, rooms-only operation, managed via a tech platform,” representatives for Ace Hotel told The Times. “The Theater, long a beacon for performance and cultural happenings, will be managed separately. With this shift comes the end of Ace’s tenure: our last day in the building will be January 31, 2024.

“We count ourselves fortunate to have made a home in Downtown Los Angeles for the past decade. And while the neighborhood has been slow to recover following Covid, it was remarkable to be a part of the exceptional revitalization the area experienced during those years. Our team, guests and partners imbued Ace DTLA and The Theatre with an irrepressible energy, and we’re forever grateful. We’ll always have love for Los Angeles and look forward to sharing what’s on the horizon for the brand in the year to come.”

While future plans for the building have not yet been announced, The Theatre at Ace Hotel plans to rebrand, and continue hosting live events, according to representatives.

On Saturday, Can’t Even Comedy and the L.A. Times will host “An Evening with Trevor Wallace,” a new Comedy Show and Q&A collaboration series hosted by The Times’ Nate Jackson taking place just shortly before the hotel shuts its doors. There will also be a post show after party with DJ Kaleem with limited edition merchandise, as well as, surprise guest comics. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Staff writer Roger Vincent contributed to this report