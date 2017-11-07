'Shield' and 'Gotham' star Michael Chiklis seeks $5.2 million for his Sherman Oaks estate

Michael Chiklis, known best for his role as detective Vic Mackey on “The Shield,” is in search of a buyer for his Hamptons-style home. Set on half an acre in Sherman Oaks, the estate is listed for $5.195 million.
Two sets of gates open to a motor court leading to the four-bedroom home. Flourishes from Windsor Smith, the interior designer, include vaulted ceilings painted white and wide-plank Vermont pine floors across the living spaces.
The eat-in kitchen features a large island. A great room and library are adjacent.
More than 10 sets of French doors lead to the spacious grounds, which include three patios, a pool and a basketball half-court. The master suite has access to a veranda overlooking the yard.
The attached, two-story guesthouse has its own entrance and a private living room, bedroom and bathroom.
Built in 1946, the sprawling 5,773-square-foot home also includes a formal dining room, billiards room and a screening room with a stone fireplace.
Peter Maurice of Rodeo Realty has the listing.
Chiklis, 54, has credits as both an actor and a producer. He took home an Emmy in 2002 for his role in “The Shield,” and he currently stars in “Gotham.”
Twitter: @jflem94