Actor-comedian Mike Epps parts ways with marital home in Encino

The marital home of actor and comic Mike Epps and actress Mechelle McCain Epps has sold in Encino for $3.5 million.
The former Hollywood couple, whose divorce was finalized earlier this year, bought the house more than a decade ago for $3.4 million, records show.
The traditional house, built in 1990 and since renovated, features an open floor plan, two libraries, a media room with a wet bar, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
There is 6,828 square feet of living space across two stories. Three custom fireplaces grace the family room, living room and master bedroom. Fabric wallpaper and coffered ceilings create visual interest in the oversized dining room. In the updated kitchen, double ovens, cooktops and refrigerators are served up in pairs.
Flagstone surrounds the swimming pool and spa in the backyard. Lawns and a circular motor court fill out the front.
Lynne Weiss of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Real estate broker George Sherf represented the buyer.
Epps, 46, is best known for his role as Day-Day Jones in the “Friday” film comedies. Last year, he appeared on “Uncle Buck,” an ABC sitcom based on the 1989 film that starred late actor John Candy.
McCain Epps has film credits that include “The Fighting Temptations” (2003) and “Forgiveness” (2015).
