NBA’s Moe Harkless signs on the line for fresh Sherman Oaks home

Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless has shot and scored in Sherman Oaks, picking up a brand new Cape Cod-style estate for $3.8 million, records show.
Past a gated frontyard with a lawn and fountain, the home enters to an open-plan interior filled with wide-plank wood floors and coffered ceilings. Found on the main level are a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a wine-wall display, a double-island kitchen and a wood-paneled office.
In the indoor-outdoor family room, pocketing doors open to a lawnside lounge with a fireplace. Five bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms and a theater room complete the 6,854-square-foot floor plan.
There’s a minibar in the master suite, which sits under vaulted ceilings. The living space extends outward via balcony overlooking a fenced backyard with a pool, spa and fire pit.
The house, completed last year, first hit the market in April at $3.995 million.
Shelly and Eli Mashiach of MGB Realty Group were the listing agents. Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Harkless, 25, played college ball at St. John’s before being selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft. The Puerto Rico native spent three years with Orlando Magic before being traded to Trail Blazers, with whom he signed a four-year contract extension in 2016 worth $40 million.