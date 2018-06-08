Creator of Rockstar energy drink re-lists Madonna’s old 90210 compound for $35 million

Russell Weiner, creator of Rockstar energy drink, has put a Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to pop icon Madonna back on the market for $35 million. The French country-style estate was offered last year for as much as $49 million.
A 500-foot tree-lined driveway enters the gated compound, which spans 1.25 acres of manicured grounds. In addition to the main house – an opulent space filled with cathedral-style ceilings and stylish chandeliers – there are two guesthouses, a tennis court and a 60-foot swimming pool.
Within 17,000 square feet of living space are nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and seven fireplaces. Highlights include a wood-beamed living room with a wet bar and a two-story dining room lined with French doors.
The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and a lengthy center island. For amenities, there’s a theater room, a gym and an art studio.
Madonna owned the French country-inspired estate from 2003 to 2013, records show, and Weiner picked it up two years later for $19 million.
Mauricio Umansky of the Agency holds the listing.
Weiner, the son of radio host Michael Savage, created Rockstar in 1998. Forbes puts his net worth at $4.4 billion.
No stranger to the real estate game, Weiner bought NBA star Carlos Boozer’s Sunset Strip estate in 2006 and sold a concrete megalith in the Hollywood Hills for $8 million in 2009.