'ER' actress Sherry Stringfield sells her Malibu aerie for $3.225 million

Actress Sherry Stringfield has sold a home in Malibu for $3.225 million. If you’re thinking you missed a chance to live in the "ER" actress’ house, think again. The place is now up for lease at $10,000 a month.
Expansive wood decks take in ocean and mountain views from the modern ranch house, sited on 1.5 acres. Retractable walls of glass enable indoor-outdoor living and bring natural light into the 2,169 square feet of open-plan space.
Interior details such as white walls, stainless-steel appliances and polished concrete floors enhance the minimalist look. Including the master suite, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Stringfield, 51, portrayed Dr. Susan Lewis on "ER" for two story arcs from 1994 toi 2009. She has appeared on the series "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Under the Dome" in recent years.
Brian Merrick of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent for the sale. Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer and has the lease listing.