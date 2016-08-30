Former Venice, Italy, vacation home of Sophia Loren seeks $6.6 million

Just in time for the Venice Film Festival, a former vacation home of film actress Sophia Loren has come up for sale in Venice, Italy, for about $6.6 million.

The 15th century palazzo In the historic San Marco district is where Loren stayed during the 1955 festival. Other celebrities to stay at the apartment include author Ernest Hemingway and actor Henry Fonda.

The third-floor apartment over looks the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. (Venice Sotheby's International Realty) (Venice Sotheby's International Realty)

The Moorish-style building, across from the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal, is distinguished by its stone trim, rows of arches and front-facing terrace balconies extending from each level. It has a boat mooring and a private lift.

The 4,300-square-foot apartment features such Venetian details as delicate molding, grand chandeliers and plaster walls. Multiple reception areas, five bedrooms and four bathrooms make up the floor plan.

Views from each formal room take in the canal.

Venice Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Loren, 80, has scores of credits that include “Marriage Italian Style” (1965), “El Cid” (1961), “It Started in Naples” (1960) and “Two Women” (1960); she won a best actress Oscar for her work in the latter. In 1955, the year she stayed at the palazzo, she appeared in “The Sign of Venus,” “The Miller’s Beautiful Wife” and “Scandal in Sorrento.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg