‘Precious’ producer eyes $50 million for Carpinteria polo compound

Some listings are all about the house. This one is about everything besides the house.

In the coastal city of Carpinteria, a working polo ranch has surfaced for sale at $50 million. It’s being shopped around by Sarah Siegel-Magness, a film producer whose credits include “Precious” and “Tennessee.”

The estate is known as Cancha de Estrellas — Spanish for “field of stars” — and has hosted celebrities as big as Prince Harry for a game of polo. The horseback game is definitely the biggest draw; technically, the only place to sleep is a chic airstream trailer tucked at the edge of the property.

1 / 13 The polo fields. (Rial Productions) 2 / 13 The field during a match. (Rial Productions) 3 / 13 The lounge. (Rial Productions) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Rial Productions) 5 / 13 The living area. (Rial Productions) 6 / 13 The game room. (Rial Productions) 7 / 13 The deck. (Rial Productions) 8 / 13 The airstream trailer. (Rial Productions) 9 / 13 The bed. (Rial Productions) 10 / 13 The horse stalls. (Rial Productions) 11 / 13 The sign. (Rial Productions) 12 / 13 Aerial view of the estate. (Rial Productions) 13 / 13 The coastal compound. (Rial Productions)

“Polo is a male-dominated sport, generally speaking, so the rarity of this property is that it has a woman’s touch with the landscaping,” Siegel-Magness said. “It has a different aesthetic than other polo properties, which can be very utilitarian.”

Advertisement

She added that she spent a lot of time bringing native vegetation to every part of the property.

“Pretty much every part of the property, you’ll see color,” she said.

The solar powered-compound includes two parcels for a total of 61 acres. There are two polo fields, 100 covered horse stalls and other equestrian facilities such as arenas and riding trails.

Another highlight comes in the “Scoreboard Lounge,” a custom-built structure outfitted with a kitchen, dining area and game room. Walls of glass lead to a deck overlooking the fields.

For a more permanent living situation beyond the airstream trailer, both parcels are zoned to include a house, guesthouse and other amenities such as a tennis court or swimming pool.

Christian Name and Fred Dapp of the Agency hold the listing.

Siegel-Magness founded the production house Smokewood Entertainment in 2007 with her husband, businessman Gary Magness. The pair have produced four films to date: “Tennessee,” “Precious,” “Crazy Kind of Love” and “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”