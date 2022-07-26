‘Precious’ producer eyes $50 million for Carpinteria polo compound
Some listings are all about the house. This one is about everything besides the house.
In the coastal city of Carpinteria, a working polo ranch has surfaced for sale at $50 million. It’s being shopped around by Sarah Siegel-Magness, a film producer whose credits include “Precious” and “Tennessee.”
The estate is known as Cancha de Estrellas — Spanish for “field of stars” — and has hosted celebrities as big as Prince Harry for a game of polo. The horseback game is definitely the biggest draw; technically, the only place to sleep is a chic airstream trailer tucked at the edge of the property.
“Polo is a male-dominated sport, generally speaking, so the rarity of this property is that it has a woman’s touch with the landscaping,” Siegel-Magness said. “It has a different aesthetic than other polo properties, which can be very utilitarian.”
She added that she spent a lot of time bringing native vegetation to every part of the property.
“Pretty much every part of the property, you’ll see color,” she said.
The solar powered-compound includes two parcels for a total of 61 acres. There are two polo fields, 100 covered horse stalls and other equestrian facilities such as arenas and riding trails.
Another highlight comes in the “Scoreboard Lounge,” a custom-built structure outfitted with a kitchen, dining area and game room. Walls of glass lead to a deck overlooking the fields.
For a more permanent living situation beyond the airstream trailer, both parcels are zoned to include a house, guesthouse and other amenities such as a tennis court or swimming pool.
Christian Name and Fred Dapp of the Agency hold the listing.
Siegel-Magness founded the production house Smokewood Entertainment in 2007 with her husband, businessman Gary Magness. The pair have produced four films to date: “Tennessee,” “Precious,” “Crazy Kind of Love” and “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.
Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.