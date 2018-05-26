Advertisement

Home of the Week: Top o’ the world in Palos Verdes Estates

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM

Called King of the Hill, this Spanish Colonial-inspired home sits on more than 3 park-like and commanding acres in Palos Verdes Estates. Thick wooden gates open to a winding drive that passes by a stone guardhouse and over a bridge to reach the 1936-built house. Inside, vaulted and paneled ceilings, stonework and multiple fireplaces are among the Old World details.

Location: 2701 Via Elevado, Palos Verdes Estates, 90274

Asking price: $18.9 million

Year built: 1936

House size: 8,847 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 3.36 acres

Features: Vaulted and barrel-rolled ceilings; exposed beams; custom millwork; picture windows with diamond-pattern grilles; office with fireplace; music room; paneled billiard room; wine cellar; massage room; rotundata guardhouse; motor court; stone pathways; waterfalls; tropical gardens; pool and spa

About the area: In the 90274 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in March was $1.69 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 14.5% increase in median price year over year.

Agents: Chris Adlam, Vista Sotheby's International Realty, (310) 493-7216; David Konheim, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 883-9999

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

