Home of the Week: Bel-Air showplace with all the bells and whistles seeks $38.5 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Jul 14, 2018 | 5:00 AM

This modern mansion in Bel-Air blends contemporary style and an array of lifestyle-focused features to dazzling effect.

A skylit atrium with a dramatic lighted staircase yields to an open-plan layout that seamlessly connects to a massive terrace through slide-away walls of glass. On the lower level, a series of amenities: a fitness center and yoga studio, a game lounge and bar and a custom home theater.

The details

Location: 642 Perugia Way, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $38.5 million

Year built: 2018

Architect: Quinn Architects

House size: 13,000 square feet, five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 1 acre

Features: Fully furnished with custom Minotti, Henge, Rimadesia and MisuraEmme furnishings; 40-foot-high atrium entry with floating staircase; great room and bar lounges; open-plan family/dining rooms; 2,100-square-foot master suite; fitness center; billiards/game lounge; wine cellar; home theater; 65-foot infinity-edge swimming pool

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.2 million, a 19.9% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: James Harris and David Parnes, the Agency, (424) 400-5915

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

