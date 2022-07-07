Coupon king wants $150 million for Bel-Air mega-mansion
It’ll take a ton of coupons to buy George Ruan’s mansion in Bel-Air. The billionaire, who co-founded the online coupon company Honey, is shopping around his 20,000-square-foot showplace for $150 million.
If he gets his price, it’ll be among the most-expensive deals in Southern California history. At $150 million, it’s the third-priciest property on the market in Los Angeles County behind Michael Eisner’s $225-million compound in Malibu and the $165-million mansion known as the Manor in Holmby Hills.
Even more surprising is the fact that Ruan never lived in the home. Records show he bought it unfinished for $60 million in 2020 and spent the last two years completing the estate — which explains the $90-million price jump.
It was built by Saota, an architecture firm known for modern mega-mansions, and this one is no different. Perched on a 1.15-acre promontory lot, the home showcases clean lines and vast, minimalist spaces across two stories.
Warm woods mix with modern fixtures in the living spaces, which include a marble kitchen and indoor-outdoor dining area. Another highlight comes upstairs, where a primary suite wrapped in glass expands to a terrace. It’s one of nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.
The backyard is made for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, sunken fire pit and multiple cabanas. An infinity-edge pool is perched at the edge of the property, taking in views of the canyons below. The compound also tacks on a one-bedroom guesthouse with a gym and swimming pool of its own.
Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass holds the listing.
Ruan co-founded Honey in 2012, and PayPal bought the popular coupon-clipping browser extension seven years later for $4 billion. The mammoth deal marked the largest acquisition of a tech company in L.A. history.
