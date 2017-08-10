The hottest merch of 'Hamilton,' from the 'Scrappy' baby onesie to the 'My Shot' glass

Be sure that your wallet is full of Hamiltons if you plan on walking away from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical with merchandise to commemorate the day. At the pop-up store in the Paramount Hotel, across from where “Hamilton” plays at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, $10 bills are flying out as fast as one of the most popular items on the shelves: the “I am not throwing away my shot” glass.

The store is a magnet for fans, especially between matinee and evening performances. You’ll see the expected mugs, key chains, postcards, caps, T-shirts and sweatshirts. But the shelves are also filled with items to fit a length of days — from a 6-month-baby onesie to a sexy lady crop top to a wool blanket (for that hip-hop-loving retiree sitting in front of a roaring fire).

Prices are not cheap, but then little about Hamilton is. As theater merch goes, much of this stuff is of high quality. The blankets are woven at what’s billed as the oldest vertical loom in America. Judging from the brisk business, the stock is as seductive as Alexander Hamilton courting the Schuyler Sisters. Those siblings, by the way, have a strong presence here: The Angelica Schuyler-sung lyric “I will never be satisfied” is emblazoned on several pieces of women’s wear. The producers are responsive to fan requests, with new items rolled out regularly. Watches, backpacks and socks are on their way. And Peggy Schuyler is about to get her own line.

Here’s a quick look at what’s selling:

The “Hamilton” T-shirt. The most popular item in the New York store bears the show’s classic logo, a heroic Founding Father silhouetted atop a star. $40

Christina House / For The Times The most popular T-shirt The most popular T-shirt (Christina House / For The Times)

Pop-up card. This notecard opens to reveal David Korins’ Tony-nominated set design, another way to relive the show as you sing along to the soundtrack. $20

Christina House / For The Times Pop-up greeting card Pop-up greeting card (Christina House / For The Times)

“My Shot” glass. Also popular is the shot glass, requested by fans and among the most recent merchandise to be approved by producers. $10

Christina House / For The times "I am not throwing away my shot" glass "I am not throwing away my shot" glass (Christina House / For The times)

Tote. Aaron Burr’s name appears in blood red on various pieces of merchandise, a reference to his legacy in Hamilton history as the damn fool who shot him. $30

Christina House / For The Times Hamilton & Jefferson & Madison & Washington & Burr tote bag. (Christina House / For The Times Hamilton & Jefferson & Madison & Washington & Burr tote bag. (Christina House / For The Times (Christina House / For The Times)

“Satisfied” T-shirt. Alexander Hamilton and Angelica Schuyler may sing that they “will never be satisfied,” but fans certainly are with this shirt, available in various colors. $40

Christina House / For The Times "I will never be satisfied" T-shirt "I will never be satisfied" T-shirt (Christina House / For The Times)

Water bottle. “Hamilton” fans must be a fit bunch. The water bottle was among the buys (tank tops and crop tops too) geared for those who hit the gym as well as the theater. $20

Christina House / For The Times Black and white water bottle Black and white water bottle (Christina House / For The Times)

Onesie. The baby who wears these lyrics — “just like my country, I’m young, scrappy & hungry” — will probably be able to see “Hamilton” on Broadway as a teen. Just book tickets now. $20.

Christina House / For The Times "Young scrappy & hungry" onesie "Young scrappy & hungry" onesie (Christina House / For The Times)

Hats. The “A. Ham” double-entendre is irresistible, especially for those who work in New York theater. A future hit in Hollywood too? The knit cap, like the “A. Burr” baseball hat, is $30.

Christina House / For The Times A. Burr and A. Ham hats A. Burr and A. Ham hats (Christina House / For The Times)

Immigrants tee. For those who want to wear a little political discourse, there’s this shirt printed with “Immigrants, we get the job done,” a cheer-eliciting line from the musical. It’s another fan request. $40

Christina House / For The Times "Immigrants, we get the job done" T-shirt "Immigrants, we get the job done" T-shirt (Christina House / For The Times)

