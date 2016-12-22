The arts buzzword of 2016: 'immersive'

If there was an arts buzzword for 2016, it was “immersive.”

The word landed in our email boxes with invites to immersive theater events. It topped press releases announcing immersive art installations. It filled out notices for immersive, site-specific dance performances and even applied, quite literally, to one underwater immersive sculptural installation.

“People love the I-word,” said Noah Nelson, who produces the noproscenium.com newsletter about immersive theater. Immersive culture, he says, could best be described as site specific, non-traditional or experiential art and entertainment that breaks the fourth wall or otherwise envelopes the viewer. “For me, it means a force, it’s all around you but it also goes through you. It’s not just a 360-degree set. It makes you part of it.”

Take one Saturday afternoon in October, a veritable barrage of immersive cultural happenings in L.A.

At Walt Disney Concert Hall downtown, sculptural clouds lighted from within and showering choral music, hung over the entryway escalators. Stoic performers in sky-blue bowling hats and cloud-print ties rode up and down emitting deep, tonal chanting and murmuring bits of unintelligible poetry.

Passersby ogled the spectacle that was “Nimbus,” an immersive, site-specific art installation and performance that was a collaboration between experimental opera director Yuval Sharon, composer Rand Steiger and artist Patrick Shearn.

Meanwhile, down the street at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary, visitors streamed through “Doug Aitken: Electric Earth,” a survey exhibition for which the artist transformed the space into a trippy, immersive multimedia landscape he called “a film set of the mind.”

Across town at Gavlak Gallery on Highland Avenue, visitors descended into Marnie Weber's fairy tale gone wrong, a video projection inside a pagan chapel setting, complete with an ethereal soundscape and shimmering gilded trees — all part of her solo art exhibition, “Chapel of the Moon.”

Indeed, an audience facing a traditional proscenium stage or a museum-goer staring at a framed painting on a white gallery wall feels almost quaint these days compared with, say, the Van Beethoven truck, which toured Los Angeles County, allowing audiences to watch Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic with virtual reality goggles. Immersive events carry the promise of intimacy and interactivity, of a unique experience, of relevance with youthful audiences who increasingly yearn to participate in their art experience rather than view it from afar.

“Nimbus” creator Sharon suspected the immersion trend is an outgrowth of our culture of customization.

“We’re in a moment now of highly individualized choices. People really like their experiences catered for them,” he said. “Audiences may be responding to the fact that, if in the rest of their lives they get to tailor make everything — the newsfeeds we get, on-demand TV, even the experience of buying a ticket to a performance and choosing your seat online — then why shouldn’t culture itself also be shifting towards that participatory mode as well.”

People are seeking experiences where they can be engaged in a more authentic and direct way, because so many of our communications are ... through screens. — Mat Diafos Sweeney, artistic director of Four Larks

Immersive culture, of course, isn’t new. In the mid-19th century, Richard Wagner codified the idea with the term Gesamtkunstwerk, meaning synthesizing multiple art forms in one piece, engaging all the senses. It’s been a growing trend, however, for some years, particularly in live theater with recent productions such as Punchdrunk International’s commercially successful “Sleep No More” in New York, Four Larks’ popular “junkyard opera” in Los Angeles titled “The Temptation of St. Anthony” and even the current hit on Broadway, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” whose creators aimed to envelope the audience in the set and its performers.

Halloween was a natural for immersive theater. The spooky season brought a bloody rash of immersive experiences such as the theatrical pop-up “An Invasion of Decency!,” which unfolded in a downtown L.A. warehouse.

But immersiveness now ripples across all genres, not just theater, from tucked-away gallery exhibitions to the L.A. Phil’s Insight Program, whose immersive “multi-sensory presentations” pair film or video projections with live music. Insight has been so popular, the L.A. Phil expanded the program from four concerts last season to seven this season.

Many art world insiders said the trend is a reaction, in one way or another, to digital culture.

“People are seeking experiences where they can be engaged in a more authentic and direct way, because so many of our communications are removed and facilitated through screens,” said Mat Diafos Sweeney, artistic director of Four Larks, which stages its productions in spaces such as a former flower shop or a car repair garage. “Theater, at its core, is about a live, present, communal experience. What we’ve tried to do is magnify those elements, so that people have a space they can enter that’s totally removed from the digital lifestyle that predominates every other aspect of our lives.”