L.A. versus Berlin: Which is king of the classical world?

On the off chance that you haven’t noticed, Los Angeles is hot. The arts scene, in particular, is on fire. Classical music is a catalyst.

You can hardly open the New York Times or the New Yorker anymore without finding an L.A. angle. Often as not, and rightfully so, that means the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which has become not only the envy of the circumscribed symphony world but also an exemplary creative model for arts organizations everywhere.

We’re the new Berlin! Even Berlin is paying attention. All of which means it is time for a reality check.

A week in Berlin this year was hardly enough for me to learn how we stack up against arguably the most progressive and impressive classical music capital, home to the incomparable Berlin Philharmonic, three exceptional opera companies and a scene that is bursting at the seams with new and traditional music.

Still, there can be no doubt that the Los Angeles Philharmonic has just finished a sensational season that no orchestra anywhere can match. Music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel probed the mysteries of life and death in Mahler’s Ninth, gave the premiere of the final version of Andrew Norman’s 40-minute “Play” (confirming the L.A. composer’s place as a leading voice of his thirtysomething generation) and put on exceptional cycles of Schubert symphonies and Bartók piano concertos. He also concluded the first tour of what Dudamel considers his proudest achievement in Los Angeles, the youth orchestra YOLA.

More new music likely came from the L.A. Phil than from all other major American orchestras combined. In the fall, the L.A. Phil hosted a 12-hour new music event in which it invited 15 of the most adventurous new music groups and organizations around town to turn practically every inch of Walt Disney Concert Hall’s indoor and outdoor spaces into venues for new work. Food trucks and hipsters took notice.

In the spring, the Reykjavík Festival filled the hall again with new music and more hipsters. John Adams’ 70th birthday was another theme. The orchestra has become a leading opera company as well, premiering the maddest of all madcap operas, Irish composer Gerald Barry’s “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground,” plus a new production of Adams’ “Nixon in China” and the first professional production of Lou Harrison’s “Young Caesar,” along with a gripping theatrical examination of Schubert song and Samuel Beckett short drama. The latter two were part of L.A. director Yuval Sharon’s new residency as artist-collaborator.

The orchestra may be searching for a new leader — former President and Chief Executive Deborah Borda left a month ago to see if she can enliven the New York Philharmonic, a little or a lot — but the L.A. Phil may still feel as though it’s taking over the city.

An indirect benefit is that other institutions have taken up the challenge of not letting the L.A. Phil be the only show in town. The Los Angeles Master Chorale and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, each for the first time this season, created festival-worthy productions. The chorus collaborated with director Peter Sellars for a revelatory staging of Orlando di Lasso’s neglected madrigal cycle “Lagrime di San Pietro” (Tears of St. Peter), while LACO — in collaboration with the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA — mounted Anne Bogart’s stirring production of Kurt Weill’s neglected “Lost in the Stars.”

Meanwhile, mixed though results can be, L.A. Opera, Long Beach Opera and Sharon’s own company, the Industry, are actively attempting to keep in operatic touch with the times.

Good as this sounds, there is Berlin.

Although they have little formal connection, the L.A. Phil and the Berlin Philharmonic seem practically sister orchestras. Berlin’s 1963 concert hall, the Philharmonie, with its inventive vineyard-style seating, was the direct inspiration for Disney Hall, and through July 30, the Getty Museum has an illuminating exhibit, “Berlin/Los Angeles: Space for Music,” that directly pairs Hans Scharoun’s and Frank Gehry’s architectural designs for the two halls.

At the moment, though, it seems as if much of the influence on the Berlin Phil is coming from L.A. Berlin’s outgoing music director, Simon Rattle, who served as an L.A. principal guest conductor in the 1980s, has modernized the institution with significant help from Sellars and Adams. The last couple of weeks, moreover, have seen the premiere of Andrew Norman’s children’s opera, “A Trip to the Moon,” a co-commission with the L.A. Phil, and appearances by Dudamel.