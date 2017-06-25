The week ahead in L.A. classical music, June 25-July 2: California Philharmonic and more

Frida Laura Virella sings the title role in Long Beach Opera’s staging of Robert Xavier Rodríguez’s opera about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo; in Spanish and English with projected subtitles. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Ends Sun., 8 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Lyric soprano Melanie Pedro and pianist Ann Patrick Green perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

SummerFest 17 Fiato String Quartet performs pieces by Mozart, Smetana and Beethoven in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live Pianist Frederic Chiu performs performs music in altered tunings by Gurdjieff and De Hartmann. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Wagner at the Movies California Philharmonic performs works by the German composer, plus selections from the scores for “Titanic,” “Thor: The Dark World,” etc. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

Sundays Live Tuesday Special The Lyris Quartet performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Sonic Kitchen Musicians from Pacific Symphony join forces with Backhausdance, local artists and others for this multidisciplinary event. Orange County Center for Contemporary Art, 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Thu., 8 p.m. $20. (714) 755-5799.

Americana 2017 Concert Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” with guest narrator Courtney B. Vance, plus popular and patriotic favorites. La Cañada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (818) 790-6708.

Edendale Up Close Concerts The Edendale Ensemble performs string quartets by Mozart and Sergio Barer, plus John Scott’s Clarinet Quintet featuring clarinetist James Sullivan. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is joined by a cappella group Pentatonix and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West for patriotic favorites and more. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun.-Tue, 7:30 p.m. $7-$270; children 12 and under, half price. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The Huntington Beach Concert Band performs patriotic favorites. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 12:30 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Encore Saxophone Quartet performs patriotic favorites and more. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Top Brass The Americus Brass Band performs classic marches, ragtime and more. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $15. (949) 480-4278.