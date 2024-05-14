Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation is ‘delinquent’ in California. What does that mean?

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation may not operate or solicit donations in California due to its delinquency.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has been found “delinquent” in California because the charity has neither paid its annual registration fee nor submitted an annual report.

That means the Beverly Hills-based organization is not allowed to raise money and is listed among those that “may not operate” in the state by the California attorney general, according to state records. The records show that the foundation’s last renewal was in May 2023.

“When a charitable organization fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year, its status on the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers will be listed as Delinquent,” according to the attorney general’s website. “If the delinquency is not remedied, the Registry status will be further changed to Suspended, and/or Revoked. A charitable organization that is not in good standing with the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers may not operate or solicit donations in California.”

The office also says that if a charitable organization receives a delinquency letter, it is because it has not filed one or more of the required annual reports with the registry.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

According to NBC News, a person close to Archewell said that the group’s initial check was lost in the mail but that the payment has been resubmitted and the issue is expected to be resolved within days. A source also told USA Today something similar — that the organization paid its registration fees with a physical check that was never received. The person said that a new check was re-sent, and the California state tax filing, renewal and required payment were sent and delivered to the California attorney general’s office, which received them on time via tracked mail.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped back as working royals in 2020 and since moved to California, were recently in Nigeria to promote mental health for soldiers and empower young people. Harry also was in London last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, a tournament for wounded veterans that the British prince founded in 2014. However, no senior member of the royal family attended a Wednesday service to support the cause.

King Charles III’s busy schedule was cited as the reason he and Prince Harry, fourth in line to the British throne, didn’t connect. His younger son’s visit comes on the heels of the 75-year-old monarch’s cancer diagnosis and after the fallout from Harry’s scathing 2023 memoir, “Spare.”

The Sussexes have kept busy with other endeavors since moving across the pond, launching the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions; making a lucrative deal with Netflix; and launching Meghan’s short-lived “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify. The “Suits” alum’s latest venture, American Riviera Orchard, appears to be a lifestyle brand that has released a jam.

The oft-criticized couple launched the Archewell Foundation website in October 2020, but it had no financial activity in 2020 and its first bank account was opened in January 2021, the Independent reported. The organization received $11 million from benefactors in 2021, according to its 2021 filing, and gave out $3 million in grants. However, in 2022, it received only $2 million in charitable donations. The foundation reportedly received $1.2 million in donations last year.

According to a December BBC report, the duke and duchess get no income from the charity and are listed as directors working an average of one hour per week. However, the foundation has an annual salary bill of more than $640,000.

The foundation, named after their 5-year-old son, Archie, bills itself as a nonprofit organization with a mission to “show up, do good.”

“We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion,” the foundation’s statement says. “We believe that philanthropy is not a handout; it’s a hand held. At The Archewell Foundation, we roll up our sleeves and do just that.”

The foundation has partnered with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, as well as Halo Trust, the mine-clearing charity supported by Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. The Archewell Foundation also has backed projects dealing with gender justice, civil rights and misinformation. During the couple’s trip to Nigeria, the Sussexes announced that their foundation is expanding its partnership with the GEANCO Foundation, which facilitates medical care to rural areas in the African nation.