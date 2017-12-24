The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Dec. 24-31: 'Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert' and more

58th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration This family-friendly multicultural show features nearly two dozen local music, dance and choral ensembles including the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Band, MUSYCA Children’s Choir, City Ballet of Los Angeles, Mostly Kosher and Le Ballet Dembaya. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 to 6 p.m. Free; no tickets or reservations required; first come, first seated. (213) 972-3099.

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert The Strauss Symphony of America and a cohort of singers and dancers perform classic waltzes, operetta selections, etc., by Johann Strauss II. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $49-$129. (714) 556-2787. Also at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Jan. 1.