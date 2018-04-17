Show 'em what you've got, kids. Open call for the summer Hollywood Bowl production of 'Annie'

The sun could come out tomorrow for a Los Angeles County child now that director Michael Arden has announced that he's taking video submissions for potential cast members in a Los Angeles Philharmonic production of "Annie," the summer musical at the Hollywood Bowl.
Children ages 6 to 13 are invited to send YouTube video links of themselves singing "Tomorrow" or "It's the Hard Knock Life." The former will be used to cast the musical's title role of the heroic red-headed orphan, while the latter will help to cast six other orphans.
"Annie," which is among the longest-running musicals in Broadway history, will be staged at the Hollywood Bowl during the last week of July.
In a video posted on YouTube, Arden encouraged all types of children to audition, regardless of skin, hair or eye color. The press release stipulates "girls," but Arden doesn't specify that in his video. Could the next Annie be a boy? (You might recall the fabulous young Elsa who turned out for the first performance of "Frozen" on Broadway.)
If you like dogs, you're in the running, says Arden, nominated for a 2016 best director Tony Award for "Spring Awakening." The winner will spend a lot of time with a dog named Sandy.
The deadline to submit a video is Sunday. All videos must be uploaded to YouTube and the links sent to anniebowlcasting@gmail.com. Links in Arden's YouTube video lead to sheet music for both songs.
