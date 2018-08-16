When Aretha sang opera at the Grammys, she renewed a beloved aria that had become a cliche

Once African American singers finally broke into the opera, gospel began to inform the overall style of American opera singing significantly. Marian Anderson, Leontyne Price, Jessye Norman, Kathleen Battle and many other opera singers grew up in world of gospel and sang in church choirs as kids. They still do, as is the case with the striking young countertenor John Holiday. They may go on to professional voice training, but they retain an essential sense of rhythm, particularly the theatrical hitting of a note an arresting fraction of a second off the beat, creating an unforgettably operatic emotional charge.