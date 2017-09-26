Prices to rise for Hollywood Bowl tickets and parking

COMPANY TOWN
How one election changed Disneyland’s relationship with its hometown
Attending the Hollywood Bowl will get a touch more expensive next year: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a price increase for tickets and parking for the 2018 season.

The request from the Los Angeles Philharmonic Assn., which manages the Bowl, increases each ticket from $1 to $10 depending on the section, day and type of show. The popular $1 ticket for the 380 top benches on Tuesday and Thursday classical-music nights and Wednesday jazz nights will remain unchanged.

General parking will increase by $4. A single car will start at $22.

The Philharmonic Assn. said it was requesting the increases to “accommodate increased production, labor, marketing and artists costs.” Ticket prices generally rise every year; the increase for the 2017 season was $1 to $2 for most seats. Parking was last increased in 2015.

