2017 Tony Awards: The complete list of nominations

The complete rundown of 2017 Tony Award nominations can be seen below — a list led by the musical “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” with 12, the Bette Midler revival of “Hello, Dolly!” with 10, “Dear Evan Hansen” with nine, “A Doll's House, Part 2” with eight and “Come From Away,” “Groundhog Day” and “Oslo” each with seven.
You’ll see a bevy of familiar names from TV and film, including Sally Field, Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney, David Hyde Pierce, Laurie Metcalf, Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline, Chris Cooper and Danny DeVito.
Best musical
“Come From Away”
“Dear Evan Hansen”
“Groundhog Day the Musical”
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”
Best play
“A Doll's House, Part 2,” Lucas Hnath
“Indecent,” Paula Vogel
“Oslo,” J.T. Rogers
“Sweat,” Lynn Nottage
Best book of a musical
“Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson
“Groundhog Day the Musical,” Danny Rubin
“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy
Original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater
“Come From Away,” music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein
“Dear Evan Hansen,” music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
“Groundhog Day the Musical,” music and lyrics by Tim Minchin
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” music and lyrics by Dave Malloy
Revival of a play
“August Wilson's Jitney”
“Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes”
“Present Laughter”
“Six Degrees of Separation”
Revival of a musical
“Falsettos”
“Hello, Dolly!”
“Miss Saigon”
Actor in a leading role in a play
Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”
Chris Cooper, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”
Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”
Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”
Actress in a leading role in a play
Cate Blanchett, “The Present”
Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”
Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”
Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes”
Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Actor in a leading role in a musical
Christian Borle, “Falsettos”
Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day the Musical”
David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Actress in a leading role in a musical
Denée Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”
Patti LuPone, “War Paint”
Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”
Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”
Actor in a featured role in a play
Michael Aronov, “Oslo”
Danny DeVito, “Arthur Miller's the Price”
Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”
Richard Thomas, “Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes”
John Douglas Thompson, “August Wilson's Jitney”
Actress in a featured role in a play
Johanna Day, “Sweat”
Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes”
Condola Rashad, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”
Actor in a featured role in a musical
Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”
Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”
Actress in a featured role in a musical
Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”
Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”
Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”
Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia”
Direction of a play
Sam Gold, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson's Jitney”
Bartlett Sher, “Oslo”
Daniel Sullivan, “Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes”
Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”
Direction of a musical
Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”
Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day the Musical”
Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!”
Scenic design of a play
David Gallo, “August Wilson's Jitney”
Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Douglas W. Schmidt, “The Front Page”
Michael Yeargan, “Oslo”
Scenic design of a musical
Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day the Musical”
David Korins, “War Paint”
Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”
Costume design of a play
Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes”
Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter”
Toni-Leslie James, “August Wilson's Jitney”
David Zinn, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Costume design of a musical
Linda Cho, “Anastasia”
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”
Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Catherine Zuber, “War Paint”
Lighting design of a play
Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”
Jane Cox, “August Wilson's Jitney”
Donald Holder, “Oslo”
Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
Lighting design of a musical
Howell Binkley, “Come From Away”
Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!”
Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day the Musical”
Kelly Devine, “Come From Away”
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, “The New Irving Berlin Musical”
Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Orchestrations
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand”
Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!”
Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Tony Nominations by Production
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” 12
“Hello, Dolly!” 10
“Dear Evan Hansen,” 9
“A Doll's House, Part 2,” 8
“Come From Away,” 7
“Groundhog Day the Musical,” 7
“Oslo,” 7
“August Wilson's Jitney,” 6
“Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes,” 6
“Falsettos,” 5
“War Paint,” 4
“Indecent,” 3
“Present Laughter,” 3
“Sweat,” 3
“Anastasia,” 2
“Bandstand,” 2
“The Front Page,” 2
“Miss Saigon,” 2
“Six Degrees of Separation,” 2
“Arthur Miller's The Price,” 1
“The Glass Menagerie,” 1
“Heisenberg,” 1
“Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical,” 1
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” 1
“The Present,” 1
