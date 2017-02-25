Essential Arts & Culture: Parsing Measure S, 'Fun Home' inspires genuflection, SCI-Arc goes to Mexico

The battle over the Los Angeles skyline. The award-winning show inspired by a singular graphic memoir. And “Salome” at 30. Plus: SCI-Arc in Mexico City, Oscar-nominated films that emerged from important plays, and a longtime curator leaves the downtown gallery he helped establish. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles, and I’m in your inbox with a weekly digest of everything culture:

Measuring Measure S

The L.A. debate pitting opponents of growth against advocates of more housing has been playing out most dramatically in Hollywood. Brian van der Berg / Los Angeles Times

On March 7, Los Angeles will head to the polls to vote on a development measure that could affect the profile of the city. Measure S (formerly known as the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative) seeks to put a two-year moratorium on development projects that require an amendment to the city’s general plan, among other factors. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne parses the measure and its backers, whose roots lie in anti-growth initiatives from the 1980s — and whose vision of Los Angeles seems to lie squarely in the 1960s. “It is an argument,” he writes, “for safeguarding a Los Angeles organized around the car and the single-family subdivision.” Los Angeles Times

A fun home

Alison Bechdel (played by Kate Schindle, left) looks toward her childhood self (Alessandra Baldacchino, in the red sweater) surrounded by her family in "Fun Home." Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

“Fun Home,” the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the award-winning graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, has finally landed in Los Angeles. Times theater critic Charles McNulty says it provides reason for genuflection. The story — based on Bechdel’s own childhood — is about a picture-perfect family that is shattered within: a volatile, closeted gay father, a suicide, and a young woman who, in the midst of this, is trying to come to terms with her own sexuality. The show, writes McNulty, “combines textured character psychology and nuanced storytelling with the enchantment of a score that can go from melancholy to zany in a heartbeat.” Los Angeles Times

In the meantime, The Times’ Daryl Miller sits down with Jeanine Tesori, the show’s Tony Award-winning composer. Tesori has produced music for an array of Broadway productions, including “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Caroline, or Change” and “Shrek: The Musical.” Tony Kushner, who wrote “Caroline,” tells Miller that Tesori has “that gift of liberating very deep feeling in an audience. There’s an openhearted emotionality, a way of using music to make your heart explode.” Los Angeles Times

‘Salome’ at 30

Soprano Patricia Racette as "Salome" at the LA Opera. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Thirty years ago, the Los Angeles Opera’s staging of Strauss’ “Salome,” by British director Peter Hall, put the company on the map. Now the company is revisiting that production, with soprano Patricia Racette in the title role — a performance that Times classical music critic Mark Swed reports was “empowering” and “triumphant” and drew “the crowd on its collective feet cheering.” The vintage staging, however, is in dire need of a rehash. “The large cistern in which Jochanaan (John) is imprisoned resembles an industrial-size barbecue pit,” he writes. “The intentionally garish costumes scream the worst of the 1980s.” Los Angeles Times

New crop of composers

Teens Luca Mendoza, left, Benjamin Champion, Ethan Treiman and Robby Good had original compositions played by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times

The Times’ Jessica Gelt spent some quality time with students participating in Symphonies for Schools, a weeklong outreach program that introduces young people to classical music. This included a thwarted adolescent attempt to produce John Cage’s famous composition devoted to silence, “4’33”.” (Silence and teens — not a good combo.) The highlight: Four teenage composers, graduates of a special Los Angeles Philharmonic fellowship program, had their compositions performed by the orchestra at Disney Hall. Bravo! Los Angeles Times

SCI-Arc in Mexico

SCI-Arc's John Enright, center, helps lead an architecture studio in collaboration with a colleague from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times

As the new presidential administration talks about building walls, the Los Angeles architecture school SCI-Arc is strengthening its ties to Latin America. Earlier this month, I paid a visit to SCI-Arc Mexico, the school’s new programming hub in Mexico City, where a binational team of students gathered to present ideas on affordable housing. “Our beliefs at SCI-Arc have always been one of openness and of open collegial debate,” SCI-Arc vice director John Enright told me. “Administrations come and go, but ideas have longer legs.” In the fall, SCI-Arc is scheduled to open a similar space in Colombia. Los Angeles Times

Coachella of the art world

An aerial shot of Tavares Strachan's "I Am" on view at Desert X in the Coachella Valley. David Blank / Tavares Strachan and Desert X

A new biennial opens in the Coachella Valley this weekend. “Desert X” consists of 16 site-specific works situated over 45 miles of desert. The Times’ Deborah Vankin took a tour of the show, which includes a dramatic earth piece by Tavares Strachan, a dirt-filled storefront by Gabriel Kuri and sculpture inspired by a Middle Eastern pigeon tower by Sherin Guirguis. The show, which is free, says exhibition curator Neville Wakefield, “is a sort of refraction of the desert experience through different eyes.” Los Angeles Times