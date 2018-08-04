Essential Arts & Culture: MOCA's new director, Bowling season and LAX-adjacent art

Times art critic Christopher Knight says that MOCA has repeatedly made the mistake of giving the top job to “a series of ambitious curators, whose administrative record is secondary at best” and that “naming Biesenbach to the top post repeats that error yet one more time.” But he notes that the MoMA curator may have the know-how necessary to remake the board and thereby reinvigorate the museum. He also offers the incoming Biesenbach some good advice: Make MOCA free, build up the staff and make the museum L.A.-centric. Los Angeles Times