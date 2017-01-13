Essential Arts & Culture: The Lucas Museum, reflecting on culture, zoot suits and racy French sculpture

Another museum lands in Los Angeles. What zoot suits reveal about youth culture. And how a young choreographer made it to the Wallis. Plus: Looking long and hard at how our culture industries reflect American culture. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, and here’s everything you need to know about arts and culture this week:

Lucas museum lands in L.A.

After much back and forth, Los Angeles has been chosen to house George Lucas’ collection of paintings, illustrations and film memorabilia in the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The new museum is predicted to open in Exposition Park sometime in 2021. Times reporter Deborah Vankin has the story. Los Angeles Times

A rendering of Ma Yansong's design for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art at Exposition Park. Lucas Museum of Narrative Art A rendering of Ma Yansong's design for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art at Exposition Park. A rendering of Ma Yansong's design for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art at Exposition Park. (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

In the meantime, architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne examines the plans within the context of Exposition Park, which consists largely of state-controlled lands in a part of Los Angeles that is notoriously park poor. “It also played to — and in the end confirmed — certain ideas Los Angeles has about itself,” writes Hawthorne of the process of site selection, “that it’s a city without a robust culture of civic engagement, that builds first and asks questions later.” Los Angeles Times

Speaking of which, this week, Hawthorne launches a new weekly column called Building Type that will examine contemporary architecture in the broad terms — from a single new building to larger questions of design in the context of city, culture and place. Los Angeles Times

How clear is our cultural mirror?

Edel Rodriguez / For the Times (Edel Rodriguez / For the Times)

How do film, book publishing, art and television reflect – or not — the social realities of American society? That was the big, messy topic a team of Times writers tackled in a package of stories that examined Hollywood Values as everything from the depiction of women and Muslims in TV and the movies to the ways in which Gamergate offered a cultural preview of Donald Trump’s election. Fill your coffee cup and get reading. This is an excellent primer on the burning cultural issues of our time. Los Angeles Times

Actor Sylvester Stallone. Matt Slocum / Associated Press Actor Sylvester Stallone. Actor Sylvester Stallone. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Times classical music critic Mark Swed contributed an essay to the package on why the idea of naming Sylvester Stallone the head of the National Endowment for the Arts (as floated by a British tabloid) wasn’t all bad. “What the agency needs now more than vision is a fighter,” he writes. “A little star power wouldn’t hurt, either. Could Rocky save it?” Los Angeles Times

And I spoke with artists who attended the Dakota Access pipeline protest at Standing Rock in North Dakota, to see how culture shaped that action, and how it will shape protest in turn: “A cultural encounter that has provided fresh ways of thinking about everything from the contours of the landscape to the nature of protest.” Los Angeles Times

A man arrives at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, N.D., in September. The Standing Rock protest drew indigenous people from all over the continent. Doug McLean A man arrives at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, N.D., in September. The Standing Rock protest drew indigenous people from all over the continent. A man arrives at the Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, N.D., in September. The Standing Rock protest drew indigenous people from all over the continent. (Doug McLean)

I have a related interview with artist Cannupa Hanska Luger, who was born on the Standing Rock reservation and is a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. “Everybody came in hoping to experience something new,” he told me of Standing Rock. “But when they got there, they realized they’re not a part of something new, they’ve just been absorbed into something that is much older than the entire country. That’s incredibly humbling.” Los Angeles Times

The power of Obama’s oratory

President Obama delivers his farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago. Darren Hauck / Getty Images President Obama delivers his farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago. President Obama delivers his farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago. (Darren Hauck / Getty Images)

Times staff writer Jeffrey Fleishman reflects on President Obama’s oratorical skills, exploring how poetry and literature influenced his words and his ideas. “The nation’s narrative in coming years will change not only politically,” writes Fleishman, “but also poetically in how our essences are framed and our meanings distilled.” Los Angeles Times

Zoot suits and beyond