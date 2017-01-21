Essential Arts & Culture: NEA threats, the Lucas museum vision, minimalist music and the return of Zubin Mehta

The U.S. Capitol is illuminated in advance of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. (Tannen Maury / EPA)

The U.S. Capitol is illuminated in advance of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Oh, the brave new world that has such people in it! The big day, Donald Trump’s inauguration, has come and gone. We’re looking at a variety of stories that are related and not — from the possible slashing of the National Endowment for the Arts to George Lucas’s new museum to a jovial gathering of the artists of L.A.’s Cool School (a perfect antidote to all the politics). I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s most intriguing arts stories: Trump and culture Jane Chu, chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts, is escorted by fourth-grader Jamiah Walker, 10, through the halls of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Compton. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Jane Chu, chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts, is escorted by fourth-grader Jamiah Walker, 10, through the halls of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Compton. Jane Chu, chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts, is escorted by fourth-grader Jamiah Walker, 10, through the halls of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Compton. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Could the Trump administration cut the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities entirely? A report in the political publication The Hill states that the two agencies could be shut down and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting could be privatized. “Of course, eliminating these items from the federal budget won’t make a dent in the accumulated deficit,” writes art critic Philip Kennicott. “But it will appease a vocal constituency.” The Hill, Washington Post All of this makes classical music critic Mark Swed’s essay, published earlier this month, about Sylvester Stallone heading up the NEA all the more prescient: The agency is indeed going to need a fighter. Los Angeles Times Members of the Actors' Gang in Culver City gather in front of the theater Thursday night to turn on a "ghostlight" as a gesture of tolerance. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times Members of the Actors' Gang in Culver City gather in front of the theater Thursday night to turn on a "ghostlight" as a gesture of tolerance. Members of the Actors' Gang in Culver City gather in front of the theater Thursday night to turn on a "ghostlight" as a gesture of tolerance. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times) In the meantime, I’ll be spending inauguration weekend doing a series of posts about how artists and arts institutions are reacting (or not) to President Trump’s inauguration. First up: A look the Ghostlight Project, a ceremony held Thursday evening at theaters around the country, where members of the performance community made a commitment to tolerance. I attended the gathering at the Actors’ Gang in Culver City. Los Angeles Times A look at the Lucas Mellody Hobson, president of Chicago-based Ariel Investments, and board chairwoman of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times Mellody Hobson, president of Chicago-based Ariel Investments, and board chairwoman of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Mellody Hobson, president of Chicago-based Ariel Investments, and board chairwoman of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) What will the vision be of L.A.’s new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art? That’s the million-dollar question — one that Times culture writer Deborah Vankin asks Mellody Hobson, who will serve as the museum’s board chair (and who also happens to be founder George Lucas’s wife). “We’re going to do something very different, it doesn’t quite exist yet,” says Hobson, who describes the museum’s mission and focus on photography, illustration and comic art. How that will be different from say, the Hammer Museum’s masterful 2005 exhibition on comic book art, remains to be seen — but, hey, cool building. Los Angeles Times Chillin’ with the Cool School From left: Ed Moses, Larry Bell, Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Ed Ruscha and Billy Al Bengston discuss the L.A. art scene at the Broad Stage. Eric Minh Swenson From left: Ed Moses, Larry Bell, Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Ed Ruscha and Billy Al Bengston discuss the L.A. art scene at the Broad Stage. From left: Ed Moses, Larry Bell, Hunter Drohojowska-Philp, Ed Ruscha and Billy Al Bengston discuss the L.A. art scene at the Broad Stage. (Eric Minh Swenson) Vankin also spent some time backstage with legendary Los Angeles artists Ed Moses, Ed Ruscha, Billy Al Bengston and Larry Bell at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, as the former Ferus Gallery rat pack — a.k.a. the Cool School — gathered to talk about art in Los Angeles with critic Hunter Drohojowska-Philp. Naturally, there was much kidding around — as well as debate over how much Andy Warhol’s soup can works sold for when they went on view at Ferus in the ’60s. Thankfully, former proprietor Irving Blum was in the audience to answer the question. (Hint: They were cheap.) Los Angeles Times A sort-of public park The gated entrance to the new Arts District Park. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times The gated entrance to the new Arts District Park. The gated entrance to the new Arts District Park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) The Arts District has a new park — and it comes with a fence and a lock. For his new weekly column, Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne paid a visit, noting other security architecture elements, such as curving benches with prominent armrests, to prevent the homeless from lying down. In other words, a design that is more about creating a comfortable space for well-to-do office workers nearby than one that is truly public. “If you live in a neighborhood with a chronic homeless problem, which means much of L.A. these days,” he writes, “it’s not a park designer’s job to help you pretend you don’t.” Los Angeles Times Minimalist music and more A performance of "Mallet Quartet" in a concert by the L.A. Philharmonic's New Music Group, which is celebrating composer Steve Reich. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times A performance of "Mallet Quartet" in a concert by the L.A. Philharmonic's New Music Group, which is celebrating composer Steve Reich. A performance of "Mallet Quartet" in a concert by the L.A. Philharmonic's New Music Group, which is celebrating composer Steve Reich. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)