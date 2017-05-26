Essential Arts & Culture: The new Marciano museum, the Center Theatre Group at 50, LACMA's museum-rethink

A detail from Jim Shaw's installation at the Marciano Art Foundation shows Barbara Bush going up in flames as occultist Aleister Crowley looks on. (Glenn Koening / Los Angeles Times)

New museums! Big retirements! Schubert and Beethoven and some fellas from Jersey. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s tastiest culture stories: L.A.’s newest museum Yoshiro Makino / wHY and Marciano Art Foundation The Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.'s newest art museum, rises in an old Masonic temple, originally designed by midcentury great Millard Sheets and rehabbed by L.A.'s Kulapat Yantrasast. The Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.'s newest art museum, rises in an old Masonic temple, originally designed by midcentury great Millard Sheets and rehabbed by L.A.'s Kulapat Yantrasast. (Yoshiro Makino / wHY and Marciano Art Foundation) This week marked the splashy opening of the Marciano Art Foundation. The debut exhibition kicks off with an installation by L.A. artist Jim Shaw, as well as a show of works belonging to Guess jeans moguls Paul and Maurice Marciano. Times art critic Christopher Knight was intrigued by the Shaw installation — “a surreal fun house” — but was less keen on the permanent collection, which, he says, “would benefit from some deeply informed professional guidance.” Los Angeles Times Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne takes a gander at the architectural renovation of the old Scottish Rite Temple by Kulapat Yantrasast. Hawthorne says he would have preferred that the original building’s peculiarities had been treated “not as something to keep in check but instead to grapple with, spotlight or even exaggerate.” Los Angeles Times The Times’ Deborah Vankin, in the meantime, was at the Marciano’s glammy opening party. Los Angeles Times Rethinking the art of showing art Atelier Peter Zumthor LACMA director Michael Govan wants to change the way museum permanent collections are displayed in the proposed Peter Zumthor-designed building. LACMA director Michael Govan wants to change the way museum permanent collections are displayed in the proposed Peter Zumthor-designed building. (Atelier Peter Zumthor) Speaking of museums, Knight has a highly intriguing scoop on what the new Peter Zumthor-designed Los Angeles County Museum of Art will look like — not at the level of design, but curatorially. “In its new home, expect LACMA’s permanent collection to break all the rules,” Knight reports. “The permanent collection won’t exactly be permanent. LACMA instead plans to install the collection as a continuing series of temporary exhibitions — cross-cultural and interdisciplinary. An impermanent permanent collection, the scheme is unprecedented.” Los Angeles Times Museum Associates / LACMA "Thunderbird House (Xeitl Hit) Screen," circa 1900, a wood panel piece created by the Tlingit Small Lake Tribe (Wooshkitaan Clan). "Thunderbird House (Xeitl Hit) Screen," circa 1900, a wood panel piece created by the Tlingit Small Lake Tribe (Wooshkitaan Clan). (Museum Associates / LACMA) Related: A roundup of the most recent additions to the museum’s permanent collection. Los Angeles Times Center Theatre Group turns 50 Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging The curtain call during Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre. The curtain call during Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Ahmanson Theatre. (Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging) The Center Theatre Group is now half a century old. And to mark the occasion, a star-studded celebration was held featuring excerpts of important past works and culminating with what Times theater critic Charles McNulty describes as “an earthquake rendition by Jennifer Hudson of ‘I Know Where I’ve Been’ from the musical ‘Hairspray.’” He adds: “All credit to Michael Ritchie, CTG’s reigning artistic director, for using this anniversary occasion to shore up first principles.” Los Angeles Times Plus: The Times’ Jessica Gelt went behind the scenes with Matthew Broderick, Edward James Olmos, Louis Gossett Jr. and many others as they went on and off stage. Los Angeles Times Keeping important art shops alive Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times Gary Wolin is the owner of the McManus & Morgan art supply company, whose clients have included Ansel Adams, Ed Ruscha and others. Gary Wolin is the owner of the McManus & Morgan art supply company, whose clients have included Ansel Adams, Ed Ruscha and others. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) Earlier this month, Christopher Hawthorne wrote about the Berggruen Institute’s plans to move to a 1924 building in MacArthur Park. That move, he now reports, could displace McManus & Morgan, the venerable art supply company, and Aardvark Letterpress. But it ain’t over yet. Berggruen, writes Hawthorne, may be willing to go along with a solution that allows these important institutions to stay. Los Angeles Times Hawthorne also paid a visit at SCI-Arc, where an exhibition organized by architectural historian Sylvia Lavin busts the myth of the typically male, hero architect. Los Angeles Times A lifetime at CalArts CalArts Archive CalArts president Steven Lavine addresses students, staff and faculty after the '94 Northridge earthquake, which devastated the campus. CalArts president Steven Lavine addresses students, staff and faculty after the '94 Northridge earthquake, which devastated the campus. (CalArts Archive) After 29 years as president of the California Institute of the Arts, Steven Lavine is retiring. He sat down with me for an oral history about the school’s near bankruptcy and the devastation of the Northridge earthquake. “On New Year’s Eve, going into ’94, my wife and I toasted one another,” he told me. “CalArts was artistically, educationally and economically safe. And then, Northridge.” Los Angeles Times