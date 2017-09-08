Essential Arts & Culture: Pacific Standard Time begins liftoff, listening like Dvořák, playing Dick Gregory

Exhibitions for Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA are beginning to open up all over Los Angeles and it’s an embarrassment of riches. Plus, The Times pays a visit to the Salzburg Festival, a prominent TV actor takes on the life of Dick Gregory for the play “Turn Me Loose” and it’s time for our Fall Arts Preview. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, sending love and best wishes to my peeps in the wrath-filled path of Irma. Here are the week’s top culture stories:

Pacific Standard Time in motion!

Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, the Getty Foundation-funded series of exhibitions that focus on the art of Latin America and U.S. Latinos, officially debuts next week. But shows are already starting to open all over the Southland.

As a kickoff, I look at what the series will signify at this time of intense anti-immigrant sentiment: “As the shows prepare to shine a light on the cultures of Latin America, they also will serve to hold up a mirror to the United States. First, because the Latino presence is so critical in the U.S., the second-largest Spanish-speaking country in the world. And because to be Latin American, in some ways, is to continuously contend with the outsize presence of the United States.” Los Angeles Times

Sergio Allevato / Collection Gilberto Chateaubriand A detail from "California Flora," a canvas by Sergio Allevato in "How to Read El Pato Pascual." A detail from "California Flora," a canvas by Sergio Allevato in "How to Read El Pato Pascual." (Sergio Allevato / Collection Gilberto Chateaubriand)

Times art critic Christopher Knight, in the meantime, pays a visit to a pair of PST retrospectives: one devoted to late Chicano painter Carlos Almaraz; the other to Brazilian artist Anna Maria Maiolino. “L.A. is now one of the great cities of Latin America, and PST: L.A/L.A ranks as a significant cultural marker of the change,” he writes. “The usual East-West conversation flips to North-South.” Los Angeles Times

Critic Jason Farago also paid a visit to the Maiolino show, which he describes as “urgent viewing.” New York Times

And writer Steve Appleford talked with Almaraz’s widow, former LACMA contemporary art curator Howard N. Fox and others about the life and work of Almaraz, who died in 1989. Los Angeles Times

For a guide to some of the PST: LA/LA shows going down, check out the arts Datebook. Los Angeles Times

Symphony for a ‘New World’

In writing his “New World” Symphony, Dvořák’s intention “had been to demonstrate to Americans that our musical identity was to be found in our most original music, that of the Native Americans and African American spirituals, much of which had been generally dismissed,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. The symphony was at the heart of a recent performance led by conductor Ken-David Masur at the Hollywood Bowl. Swed reports on how this work, along with others by John Cage, were all about the act of listening — something we could all use a little bit more of at this moment in time. Los Angeles Times

Christina House / For The Times Ken-David Masur conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. Ken-David Masur conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. (Christina House / For The Times)

In other Hollywood Bowl news: The Muppets are taking the Bowl this weekend. And the forecast is froggy. Los Angeles Times

Salzburg as case study for why festivals matter

Mark Swed was recently in Europe, where he took in a number of performances at the Salzburg Festival, including Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito” (staged by L.A. director Peter Sellars) as well as a production of “Aida” designed by visual artist Shirin Neshat and conducted by Ricardo Muti. Swed explores how Salzburg’s economic, political and cultural vibrancy owes a certain cultural debt to Los Angeles — and how we might begin to think of capturing some of that here. Los Angeles Times

Monika Rittershaus / Salzburg Festival A modern staging of Verdi's "Aida" by artist Shirin Neshat at the Salzburg Festival. A modern staging of Verdi's "Aida" by artist Shirin Neshat at the Salzburg Festival. (Monika Rittershaus / Salzburg Festival)

‘Scandal’ actor Joe Morton on stage

Dick Gregory, the pioneering comedian and civil rights activist who passed away last month, is the inspiration for the play “Turn Me Loose,” which will kick off the second season at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. In the role: Joe Morton, better known as Rowan “Papa” Pope in “Scandal.” Morton tells Times contributor Margaret Gray what it is like to step into the icon’s shoes: “Dick’s experiences in the play are things that I’ve experienced on my own, and the things he says are things that I wanted to say, that I thought needed to be said.” Los Angeles Times

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Actor Joe Morton, photographed at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Actor Joe Morton, photographed at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kobe Bryant and John Williams

How John Williams, the five-time Oscar-winning composer — one who never watches basketball — ended up scoring Kobe Bryant’s goodbye letter to basketball. Los Angeles Times

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Kobe Bryant and John Williams rehearsing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. Kobe Bryant and John Williams rehearsing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Glen Keane Glen Keane's sketch of John Williams conducting the orchestral score for Kobe Bryant's short film, with Bryant pictured listening in the foreground. Glen Keane's sketch of John Williams conducting the orchestral score for Kobe Bryant's short film, with Bryant pictured listening in the foreground. (Glen Keane)

Fall preview time