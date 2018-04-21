Essential Arts & Culture: Getty Villa's redo, speaker dresses and Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer — damn!

The inimitable Laurie Anderson landed in Los Angeles this week for a show at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts that explores themes of loss. The artist, in short succession, lost her partner, musician Lou Reed, followed by decades' worth of her work, which was consumed by the floodwaters of Superstorm Sandy. The Times' Jessica Gelt spoke with the artist about "Everything I Lost in the Flood," her one-woman show. "It was really inspired by the fallibility of stories," says Anderson, "and the fraying of stories, during the election." Los Angeles Times