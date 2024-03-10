Advertisement
Awards

L.A. Times wins first Oscar for ‘The Last Repair Shop,’ about LAUSD music program

From left, Porche Brinker, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers during the live telecast of the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Times has covered the Oscars for 96 years — and now it has won one.

The heartwarming “The Last Repair Shop,” directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers and co-distributed by L.A. Times Studios and Searchlight, took home the prize in the documentary short category at the Oscars on Sunday.

A moving love letter to Los Angeles itself, “The Last Repair Shop” centers on four unsung master craftspeople who service musical instruments for Los Angeles Unified School District students. Working in the largest remaining workshop of its kind in America, the four oversee the maintenance of some 80,000 instruments, ensuring that the city’s schoolchildren have playable instruments in their hands every day.

Proudfoot previously won the same prize for the 2021 short “The Queen of Basketball”; that year, he and Bowers were nominated in the same category for co-directing “A Concerto Is a Conversation.”

Accepting the prize, Bowers said, “Music education isn’t just about creating incredible musicians — it’s about creating incredible human beings.”

“The Last Repair Shop” is now available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu as well as on The Times’ YouTube channel and latimes.com, as part of the L.A. Times Short Docs series.

AwardsMoviesMusicOscars
Josh Rottenberg

Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He was part of the team that was named a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for covering the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” He co-wrote the 2021 Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. that led NBC to pull the Golden Globe Awards off the air while the organization underwent major reforms. A graduate of Harvard University, he has also written about the entertainment industry for the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Fast Company and other publications.

