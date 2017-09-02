Essential Arts & Culture: The ICA L.A. debuts, Latin America's 'Radical Women,' culture and Hurricane Harvey

The ICA L.A. prepares to open its doors. How a group of Latin American women artists are rewriting art history. And how Texas cultural institutions have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s essential culture news:

ICA L.A. prepares to debut

The institution formerly known as the Santa Monica Museum of Art is about to be reborn downtown as the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, or ICA L.A.. Housed in a light industrial warehouse in the Arts District that was refurbished by architect Kulapat Yantrasast, the ICA L.A. will kick off with a show devoted to the work of Mexican artist Martín Ramirez. “We want this to be an active space, crackling with energy,” director Elsa Longhauser tells Deborah Vankin. Los Angeles Times

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times Director Elsa Longhauser stands inside the soon-to-open ICA L.A. as workers uncrate the inaugural exhibition. Director Elsa Longhauser stands inside the soon-to-open ICA L.A. as workers uncrate the inaugural exhibition. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

And because journalism is a lot of things, but never boring: Vankin interviews L.A.’s top theatrical scene stealer: Zeus, the rat, from “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Los Angeles Times

Mexico’s ‘Radical Women’

Of all the new Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles / Latin America exhibitions, none will rewrite history quite like “Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-85” at the Hammer Museum. The show will explore boundary-breaking art by women all over the continent. On a recent trip to Mexico City, I spent time with the Mexican artists in the show, who told me about psychedelic installations and a quinceañera dress made out of beef. “These were women dealing with power,” says exhibition co-curator Cecilia Fajardo-Hill. “They are women fighting power.” Los Angeles Times

Collection of Lourdes Grobet "La Venus," 1981-82, by Lourdes Grobet, from the show "Radical Women" at the Hammer Museum. "La Venus," 1981-82, by Lourdes Grobet, from the show "Radical Women" at the Hammer Museum. (Collection of Lourdes Grobet)

Plus, some excerpts from a roundtable that The Times held in Mexico with some of the key artists in the show, including Lourdes Grobet, Mónica Mayer, Maris Bustamante, Carla Rippey and Magali Lara. It contains fireworks. Literally. Los Angeles Times

Paintings of peace and ferocity

Late Los Angeles painter Carlos Almaraz, known for his luminescent depictions of fires and freeway crashes, is getting his first large-scale museum survey with the opening of the exhibition “Playing With Fire: Paintings by Carlos Almaraz,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art — part of PST: LA/LA. “I knew he would get there at some point,” his widow Elsa Flores tells Times contributor Steve Appleford. “He had a very strong vision. He just didn’t live long enough to see it.” Los Angeles Times

Museum Associates / LACMA "Crash in Phthalo Green," 1984, by Carlos Almaraz — on view at LACMA. "Crash in Phthalo Green," 1984, by Carlos Almaraz — on view at LACMA. (Museum Associates / LACMA)

Plus, a look at how Almaraz’s art contended with his bisexuality and his Chicano identity. The Frame

Architecture in the museum

This week, Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne files a couple of dispatches on important architectural shows.

The first takes us to New York’s Museum of Modern Art, which has an exhibition drawn from the mammoth archive of Frank Lloyd Wright. The exhibition, notes Hawthorne, is “wide-ranging and often surprising.” Exhibition curator Barry Bergdoll got 11 co-curators to put together mini-exhibitions that explore a single facet of the archive. The approach pays dividends, but Hawthorne says he notes some ambivalence in MoMA’s attitude towards the singular Wright. Los Angeles Times

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Archives / MoMA / Columbia University Detail of a drawing of Frank Lloyd Wright's Ennis House, Los Angeles, 1924-25. Detail of a drawing of Frank Lloyd Wright's Ennis House, Los Angeles, 1924-25. (Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Archives / MoMA / Columbia University)

Hawthorne also has a look at the architecture of John Yeon at the Portland Art Museum in Oregon. Yeon’s work, he writes, “made a powerful argument that architecture was flourishing in Oregon and places like it” and “that it could grow richer, rather than less authentic, by taking cues from its setting.” Los Angeles Times

Harvey and the arts

Hurricane Harvey has devastated large swathes of Texas — and among the affected are numerous cultural institutions.

Master Sgt. Jason Robertson / Air Force A photo by the U.S. Air Force shows the flooding around the Wharton County Historical Museum. A photo by the U.S. Air Force shows the flooding around the Wharton County Historical Museum. (Master Sgt. Jason Robertson / Air Force)

Many Houston museums, thankfully, seem to already be on the rebound. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, the Menil Collection and the Rothko Chapel closed, but emerged from the storm largely unscathed — with some already beginning to reopen. Artnet, Houston Chronicle

The Rockport Center for the Arts in Rockport, however, hasn’t been so lucky. The museum has suffered severe damage. Artforum