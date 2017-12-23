Essential Arts & Culture: Art and the West, L.A.'s queer Chicano networks, Harry Potter architecture

It’s the most wonderful time of the week — when the Essential Arts newsletter hits your inbox! I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, and I just wanted to take the time to thank everyone for reading throughout the year — and thank you to the writers, performers, painters, designers and dancers who help keep our jobs so interesting. May your holiday be filled with sugar and gluten and artisanal cheese!

Here we wrap up some of the week’s (and the year’s) top arts stories to keep you entertained through airport delays:

Los Angeles painter Ed Ruscha teamed up with the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno to organize an exhibition that looks at the idea of “west” that includes the U.S. West, Alaska, Patagonia and Australia. “We’re in a very tectonically active region, it’s a very mountainous and arid region, and it all has to do with the Earth and the plates,” the museum’s curatorial director, JoAnne Northrup, tells The Times Deborah Vankin. “But it also has to to do with culture.” Can’t make it to Reno? The show, thankfully, will land at the Palm Springs Art Museum next fall. Los Angeles Times

Library of Congress / Anchorage Museum Collection A detail from Nicholas Galanin's "Things Are Looking Native, Native’s Looking Whiter," 2012. A detail from Nicholas Galanin's "Things Are Looking Native, Native’s Looking Whiter," 2012. (Library of Congress / Anchorage Museum Collection)

The curators of the eye-opening “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” have unearthed paintings, drawings and rare samples of mail art from personal archives and storage spaces — in the process revealing circles of influence that extended from Chicano cultural hot spots such as East Los Angeles to Andy Warhol’s Factory in New York. “In the face of institutional neglect, they created their own forms,” curator C. Ondine Chavoya tells me. The two-part show is on view through Dec. 31 at MOCA Pacific Design Center and the West Hollywood gallery of the ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives. Do not miss! Los Angeles Times

Patssi Valdez / Ian Byers-Gamber "Portrait of Sylvia Delgado," a hand-painted photo from the early 1980s, by Patssi Valdez. "Portrait of Sylvia Delgado," a hand-painted photo from the early 1980s, by Patssi Valdez. (Patssi Valdez / Ian Byers-Gamber)

Sort of related: Writer and critic Carribean Fragoza explores the importance of queer and digital social spaces in the Chicano community. Terremoto

And Times contributor Scarlet Cheng looks at the PST: LA/LA exhibitions that examine the connections forged by Asians in Latin America. This includes a two-part show on the Chinese diaspora in the Caribbean (on view at the California African American Museum and the Chinese American Museum) and another that brings together the work of Japanese artists throughout the Americas (at the Japanese American National Museum). Los Angeles Times

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Sculptor Kenzi Shiokava is one of the artists featured in "Transpacific Borderlands" at the Japanese American National Museum. Sculptor Kenzi Shiokava is one of the artists featured in "Transpacific Borderlands" at the Japanese American National Museum. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Times art and culture editor Craig Nakano paid a visit to the Caravaggio exhibition at the Getty Museum and had a close look at the painter’s 1593-94 canvas titled “Boy With Basket of Fruit.” The work emerges from “an early, particularly bohemian phase of Caravaggio’s life,” he reports. And it fuses two styles of painting that weren’t always mixed at the time: still life and portraiture. Los Angeles Times

Ministero dei Beni e delle Attivita Culturali e del Turismo / Galleria Borghese A detail from Caravaggio's "Boy With a Basket of Fruit," about 1593-94. A detail from Caravaggio's "Boy With a Basket of Fruit," about 1593-94. (Ministero dei Beni e delle Attivita Culturali e del Turismo / Galleria Borghese)

The new college architecture, it turns out, is, like, totally old. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne reports on the trend towards Gothic Revival design at universities such as USC and Yale. “Expensive dormitories, in particular, have begun to exhibit an incurious (and in its worst form an infantilizing) nostalgia,” he writes. “The new campus architecture is meant to be familiar and comforting above all.” What’s inspiring all of this? Harry Potter, it would appear. Los Angeles Times

Michael Marsland The Bass Tower rises above Pauli Murray and Benjamin Franklin colleges at Yale. The Bass Tower rises above Pauli Murray and Benjamin Franklin colleges at Yale. (Michael Marsland)

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas recently led “a sumptuous performance” of Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (The German composer had a heavy influence on Hollywood film soundtracks.) “It was, from the top of the ensemble to the bottom, magnificent,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. Los Angeles Times

Plus, Swed marked Beethoven’s 247th birthday by attending a concert of sonatas performed by Antonio Lysy on cello and Tom Beghin on the fortepiano at the Broad Stage. Unfortunately, the show had issues with sound. Fortepianos, it turns out, weren’t designed to be played in large halls. Los Angeles Times

Christina House / Los Angeles Times Cellist Antonio Lysy, left, and Tom Beghin, playing on copy of a 1780 fortepiano. Cellist Antonio Lysy, left, and Tom Beghin, playing on copy of a 1780 fortepiano. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Swed also looks at the difficult sexual harassment allegations leveled against James Levine, the musical director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York — how rumors of his behavior have long existed and what they might mean for a man widely regarded as a musical genius. Los Angeles Times

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Boston in 2005. James Levine conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Boston in 2005. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

In related news: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Charles Dutoit is out after being accused of sexual assault by six women. The Guardian